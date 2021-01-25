It's illuminating to compare Trump's first executive orders with Biden's

Upon taking office, Biden signed nine out of 17 promised Executive Orders and then rested from his labors. President Trump also started his presidency with some executive orders. It's interesting to compare Trump's first executive orders with Biden's and to contemplate what demographics the different presidents were benefiting with those orders.

Some of Trump's first 17 E.O.s are purely ministerial, but here are the substantive ones that he issued between his inauguration and mid-March. After each, I've noted the probable beneficiaries of the E.O.:

EO 13765: Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal — As the title notes, this was to help people who had lost their old insurance and were unable to afford new insurance under the Obamacare requirements. It's notable that a feckless Republican Congress, especially thanks to John McCain, was unable to repeal Obamacare in favor of a market-based solution.

EO 13766: Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects — updating infrastructure benefits all Americans.

EO 13767: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements — a secure, functioning border lowers crime and reduces competition for low-wage jobs, protecting working-class Americans, especially Blacks and Hispanics.

EO 13768: Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States — targeting illegal immigration.

EO 13769: Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States — preventing another Islamic terrorist massacre, along the lines of 9/11, Fort Hood, San Bernardino, the Boston Marathon, or the Pulse nightclub.

EO 13770: Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Appointees — closing the revolving door between lobbying and politics, something that benefits corporations.

EO 13771: Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs — out-of-control regulations harm small businesses and stifle the economy.

EO 13772: Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System — improving the economy for all Americans.

EO 13773: Enforcing Federal Law With Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking — making America safer.

EO 13774: Preventing Violence Against Federal, State, Tribal, and Local Law Enforcement Officers — protecting the thin blue line.

EO 13776: Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety — protecting all Americans.

EO 13777: Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda — improving the economy.

EO 13778: Restoring the Rule of Law, Federalism, and Economic Growth by Reviewing the "Waters of the United States'' Rule — attacking insane, uncontrolled regulations.

EO 13779: White House Initiative To Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities — improving Black life in America without penalizing anyone else.

EO 13780: Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States — a renewed effort to protect against Islamic terrorism after the first effort fell to Democrat attacks.

EO 13783: Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth — jump-starting the economy and defunding despots around the world.

EO 13784: Establishing the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis — saving Americans from the scourge of drugs and despair.

* * *

Meanwhile, these are the substantive EOs that Biden has issued so far:

EO 13985: Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government — putting the federal government's thumb on the scale for different races, which is unconstitutional, violates the Civil Rights Act, and promises to increase racial discord.

EO 13986: Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census — counting illegal aliens in the Census, thereby giving them representation in Congress. Can giving them voting rights be far behind?

EO 13987: Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government To Provide a Unified and Effective Response To Combat COVID-19 and To Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security — I've heard that it's just the Trump plan in Biden clothes.

EO 13988: Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation — holding that men who genuinely believe they're women, or who are faking it for unprincipled reasons, can share your daughter's locker room and destroy her chances of an athletic scholarship for college. Bye-bye, "I am woman, hear me roar"; hello, the drag version of "I enjoy being a girl."

EO 13990: Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science To Tackle the Climate Crisis — killing the Keystone pipeline, destroying tens of thousands of union jobs and millions of dollars, increasing the cost of everything, and generating pollution by using trains and freeways to transport the same oil. Lots of Democrats are up in arms.

EO 13991: Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing — just irritating, especially because Biden immediately violated it.

EO 13992: Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation — putting the government back in the business of job-killing regulations.

EO 13993: Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities — ending deportations, which effectively means open borders. Moreover, if you're an American felon, you stay in prison. If you're an illegal alien felon, you're apparently back on the streets.

From his first day in office, Trump acted for Americans. From his first day in office, Biden has acted for illegal aliens, racial disharmony, sexually confused people, big government, and terrorists.