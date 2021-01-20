« Biden education transition team leader big fan of CCP | Chinese-funded dam project in Africa may lead to regional instability »
January 20, 2021
Giving Twitter the bird
With a change of mind and a click of two buttons, I deactivated my Twitter account. At first I thought it braver and more helpful to stay, advocate, perhaps irritate. Aggrieved, I pondered how far I could push the envelope until being kicked off. But, Twitter’s heavy-handed censorship, along with Europe’s pushback, (yet none from the Democrats), and Twitter’s declining stock price convinced me deep-sixing the bird was wiser advocacy.
With the spare time, I started a tab on the amazing things our brilliant president didn’t do:
- He didn’t start a war
- He didn’t denigrate our military
- He didn’t censor his opponents
- He didn’t hide from the press despite receiving over 90%negative coverage from them
- He didn’t play identity politics
- He didn’t play a zero-sum economic game
- He didn’t make minority groups more dependent on government handouts
- He didn’t treat minority groups as inferior
- He didn’t give taxpayer dollars to terrorists or terrorist countries
- He didn’t depend on foreign oil
- He didn’t stay in international treaties that hurt the American worker or taxpayer
- He didn’t keep mindless regulations
- He didn’t hurt the economy
- He didn’t break his promises to Israel - campaign promises broken by many of his predecessors
- He didn’t hurt the stock market
- He didn’t abandon Republican candidates or elected officials
- He didn’t facilitate illegal immigration
- He didn’t kick police to the curb because of a few bad apples.
- He didn’t betray the American people
Do I miss Twitter? Not a chirp. I mean, tweet.
Lynne Lechter is a Philadelphia attorney who can be found on LinkedIn, Facebook, Parler, Clouthub and MeWe
Image credit: logo, fair use, with positional editing