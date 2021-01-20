Giving Twitter the bird

With a change of mind and a click of two buttons, I deactivated my Twitter account. At first I thought it braver and more helpful to stay, advocate, perhaps irritate. Aggrieved, I pondered how far I could push the envelope until being kicked off. But, Twitter’s heavy-handed censorship, along with Europe’s pushback, (yet none from the Democrats), and Twitter’s declining stock price convinced me deep-sixing the bird was wiser advocacy.



With the spare time, I started a tab on the amazing things our brilliant president didn’t do:

He didn’t start a war

He didn’t denigrate our military

He didn’t censor his opponents

He didn’t hide from the press despite receiving over 90%negative coverage from them

He didn’t play identity politics

He didn’t play a zero-sum economic game

He didn’t make minority groups more dependent on government handouts

He didn’t treat minority groups as inferior

He didn’t give taxpayer dollars to terrorists or terrorist countries

He didn’t depend on foreign oil

He didn’t stay in international treaties that hurt the American worker or taxpayer

He didn’t keep mindless regulations

He didn’t hurt the economy

He didn’t break his promises to Israel - campaign promises broken by many of his predecessors

He didn’t hurt the stock market

He didn’t abandon Republican candidates or elected officials

He didn’t facilitate illegal immigration

He didn’t kick police to the curb because of a few bad apples.

He didn’t betray the American people

Do I miss Twitter? Not a chirp. I mean, tweet.



Lynne Lechter is a Philadelphia attorney who can be found on LinkedIn, Facebook, Parler, Clouthub and MeWe

Image credit: logo, fair use, with positional editing