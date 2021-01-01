Every one of Trump's Russia hoax pardons corrected an injustice

So-called journalists, a judge, and other Democrats are having a collective cow that Trump has pardoned some associates. Like this guy here:

A federal judge in Iowa who has warned against political corruption is ridiculing President Donald Trump’s pardons, including those issued to convicted Republican campaign operatives and former members of Congress. “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals,” senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday. In a bit of humor, he said: “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.” Pratt was referring to pardons Trump granted to his former campaign aides convicted during the special counsel's Russia inquiry, former GOP congressmen who committed crimes, and security contractors convicted of killing innocent civilians in Iraq. Trump also pardons turkeys — this year two from Iowa — annually before Thanksgiving.

Every one of these characters know that the Russian collusion story, based on the fictional dossier, was in fact a hoax, but nevertheless want people prosecuted and jailed, due to the total fraud from the Obama Justice department and the biased Mueller investigative squad.

Mueller's team of partisan Democrats knew from the beginning that there was no evidence of Russian collusion, but had much evidence of criminal activity by the Obama Justice department, including the perpetuation of multiple frauds on the FISA courts. Yet, instead of going after the criminals, they spent years ginning up process crimes against people who were associated with Trump.

Every one of these people know that Michael Flynn and his family were destroyed, bankrupted, and prosecuted for what they knew was no crime (this was even in the original FBI notes), yet they want him imprisoned. That is evil and vengeful.

There was little to no outrage when Obama handed out pardons and commutations of terrorists and criminals like candy.

There was no outrage as many people in the Obama/Biden administration committed serious crimes and yet were not charged by the politicized Justice Department run by the sock puppets Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch who did what they were told.

Here is an abbreviated list of criminals that were never charged:

Eric Holder: Perjury and obstruction of Justice-Fast and Furious. Hid documents for years from Congress

Lois Lerner and others at IRS: Perjury and obstruction of Justice for targeting political opponents, destroying computers and lying to Congress. Allowed to retire to her mansion.

Hillary and her aides: Violating national security laws, and obstructing justice by using a non-secure private computer to send and receive classified documents and then destroyed the evidence with hammers with the willing nod of the Justice department. Loretta Lynch even met with Bill Clinton a few days before a pretend interview of Hillary. Cheryl Mills got unwarranted immunity.

Obama and many others illegally corresponded with Hillary on her non-secure computer. Where were the whistleblowers?

The Hezbollah terrorist group got away with drug running. In dropping the case against them, Obama effectively gave them a pardon to appease Iran. Wouldn’t the terrorist organization be considered war criminals for all the deaths of innocent civilians they have caused?

James Comey, Jim McCabe, and others got away with it, too, for committing perjury to Congress and/or the FBI.

Everyone at the DNC and Hillary campaign who were involved in submitting fraudulent documents to the Federal Election Commission, claiming the payments to Steele for the fake dossier was for legal fees. They too got away with it.

Everyone at the DNC and Hillary campaign who presented the fake dossier to the FBI to perpetuate a fraudulent investigation. Another case of impunity.

Everyone at the FBI who lied to the FISA Court to justify spying on people in the Trump campaign. No consequences, there.

The crimes by the Obama/Biden crime family in the 2016 election dwarfed Watergate but instead of caring, most of the media participated in perpetuating the fraud to the American people by reporting their version of the story alone, or else not reporting the story at all.

None of the criminals in the Obama/Biden crime family were bankrupted and intentionally destroyed. They were let off scot-free. They were so above the law, Obama didn’t need to pardon them. Here's what lefty FiveThirtyEight wrote:

Obama Granted Clemency Unlike Any Other President In History Among recent presidents that preceded Obama, commutations were much rarer than pardons because they tend to be politically riskier. When Bill Clinton commuted the sentences of 16 members of FALN, a group that wanted independence for Puerto Rico and claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombs in the United States, he received letters of protest from the Fraternal Order of Police and other law enforcement groups. President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that commutations create a risk by freeing prisoners who might reoffend. But in his last year in office, Obama has not appeared to be overly concerned with the optics of freeing hundreds of prisoners. Along with Manning, Obama commuted the sentence of Oscar López Rivera, an FALN member.

In almost every story we read about the Hunter Biden access-for-sale corruption, there is a statement that says there is no evidence that Joe did anything wrong. What a joke. There is massive evidence that he was involved in wrongdoing, from emails, and the firsthand claims of at least one associate. Hunter said that he was paying the family bills in one email to his sister. That would amount to tax fraud, if that is true.

What appears to have happened is that the Biden family lined up kickbacks from many foreign sources, then those kickbacks were laundered through Hunter's account and then Hunter used or paid significant amounts of money for Joe and Jill.

If the media cared they would do far more investigative work. Here are a few who are.

Hunter Biden emails show leveraging connections with his father to boost Burisma pay

Howie Carr : It’s a crime you haven’t heard about Hunter Biden’s latest

Biden is also ripping Trump for not caring about cyber security. This from the Obama/Biden administration which didn’t care about the security risks of Hillary’s computer and that catered to the dictators in China, Russia and Iran who are the greatest risks. We gave massive amounts of money to Iran.

Obama also issued a stand down order to his cyber security chief in 2016 to stop investigating Russian hacking while targeting Trump and associates. Remember this?

Obama cyber chief confirms 'stand down' order against Russian cyberattacks in summer 2016 The Obama White House’s chief cyber official testified Wednesday that proposals he was developing to counter Russia’s attack on the U.S. presidential election were put on a “back burner” after he was ordered to “stand down” his efforts in the summer of 2016.

Jim Acosta of CNN said the other day that the media will be softer on Biden than Trump.

That is nothing new. They haven’t been hard on Democrats for decades. They don’t care if Raphael Warnock’s camp abused kids, they don’t care how many women the Clintons (and Biden) abused and they don’t care about all the kickbacks to the Bidens and Clintons.

All that most of the media cares about is putting leftists in power to push their radical agenda. They haven’t cared about facts, science, or election integrity for a long time. That makes them enemies of the people.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain