Don't abandon the GOP; take it over and use the ballot access and many effective officeholders it already has

I am as disappointed as any conservative over the surrender to hysteria that is so visible in the words of the two Republican congressional leaders yesterday. As Neil Braithwaite points out today, writing an obituary for the GOP:

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared that "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress." Also, yesterday, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he had "not made a final decision on how I will vote" on impeachment.

But chucking the entire Republican Party into the ash heap of history is not the response I recommend. Kenneth R. Timmerman today properly reminds us that it is leaders, not institutions, that have betrayed us. James S. Corum reminds us today of the deep bench that resides in the party below the level of top congressional leaders — and the formidable power of state governments and political organizations under GOP control.

Discarding these tools amounts to unilateral disarmament just as we need them in the critical elections ahead. Leaders can be influenced and discarded, but institutions take a long time to build.

We have state-level redistricting in immediate prospect and a midterm election in less than 22 months. It is critical to allow the American people to vote for a national party that will resist the radical Democrats via electing Republican congressional majorities, as the overreach of the left becomes clear to the sensible majority of American voters.

Building an effective national party in 22 months is probably impossible. Just getting on the ballot in every congressional district and every state will absorb vast amounts of time, energy, and money. Those resources cannot be used elsewhere.

Orphaning the GOP leadership at the state level would be insane.

It is far faster and cheaper to take over the national leadership of the GOP and use its existing infrastructure. Leaders who cave to the mob will cave again to organized genuine Republican voters when they make their voices heard and continue to press the leaders to get behind the party. The establishment donors, who have called the shots for so long, are abandoning the GOP. That leaves the field open for the populists who have been drawn to the party since Donald Trump entered politics.

We are in the middle of a political hysteria being driven by the major media and other Democrats, as they seek to rush through radical measures to ensure their hold on power, short-circuiting the normal deliberative process (as with the one-day impeachment of Trump) that ordinarily would require thoughtful consideration of the counter-arguments and weighing of the downside.

We should not rush into abandoning the political instrument already in place that we will need in order to effectively oppose the radical left — through the constitutional and legitimate means our Founders provided us.