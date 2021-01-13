Do not fall for a plot to entrap Second Amendment–supporters

A flyer has been circulating on the internet urging people to attend an "armed march on Capitol Hill and all state capitols [sic]" on January 17. It's framed in terms of standing up for liberty. DO NOT ATTEND. There is a 99.99999% certainty that this is a trap intended to give Democrats an excuse to destroy the Second Amendment and, quite possibly, to cordon off from society all Republicans and conservatives.

Here's the flyer, which we reproduce so that you'll recognize it should you see it. As you look at it, realize that you are the mouse, and this flyer is the cheese. There is no difference between the flyer and the cheese or peanut butter that a homeowner puts in a mousetrap intended to behead the little creature:

The Gateway Pundit instantly noticed serious problems with the flyer:

Notice there is no organizing group listed on the flyer. That’s weird.

In addition, the flyer showed up on the Parler account of someone named Kenneth Brooks with the hashtag "#boogaloo."

That is suspect in itself. The "boogaloo" group is a mysterious group that popped up in the last few years since Trump became president. Although, it does not appear to be a large group, its name pops up frequently in liberal media reports. Are people really that stupid to put "boogaloo" in their social media posts?

There's something else to pay attention to in the poster. Look at those three stars in the lower right-hand corner. As this poster from "RevLeft" shows, Antifa uses five-point stars. Additionally, the five-point star is reminiscent of the Antifa "A" in a circle that's put up all over the place as graffiti:

For the time being, until the new lay of the land is clear, the best advice is to leave state capitals alone, and especially Washington, D.C. Indeed, when it comes to the inauguration in Washington, D.C., Roger L. Simon has a great idea, which is to boycott it into oblivion:

There is a much better way to protest the inauguration. Don't show up! When I say don't show up, I mean really don't show up. Don't protest the inauguration in any way, not in Washington, not at your state house, nowhere. Ignore the whole thing. Don't even watch the event on television or stream it on any of your devices. Let Bret Baier blather away all by himself, with or without Martha McCallum. That means no Newsmax or OAN too. And especially do not watch their "Virtual Inaugural Parade." Turn it into a ratings disaster. I know you will be tempted, but don't do it. Not even a glimpse. Ignore, ignore, ignore.

If you want to exercise your Second Amendment rights, do it the way you have always done it: keep your weapon in a safe place where you can get to it if you need it to defend yourself from imminent harm or if you are engaging in a gun-safe activity (e.g., a firing range or hunting); follow all gun safety rules; and refrain from being stupid — and it would be exceedingly stupid to step into an obvious trap baited by Democrats, the Deep State, Antifa, or some other organization that wants to end the Second Amendment in America.

Image: Baited mousetrap. CC0.