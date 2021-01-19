Did Biden voters knowingly vote for the radical leftist agenda?

It feels that with lightning speed, America has fallen into the hands a radical faction bent on changing then nature of our Republic. The left blatantly installed mail-in voting with few or no safeguards against fraud, the changes in violation of the Constitution in many states. Protections against phony ballots, out-of-state voters, fake ballots, and other forms of fraud were minimal or nonexistent.

We should have known. The evidence has been out there for all to see but in the valley of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Obama and his entourage have never taken their eye off the ball. He and his allies have been striving to implement their “fundamental transformation” of the US for decades. The media and big tech are their handmaidens; they are completely on board, even banning Trump from Twitter.

What on earth explains the massive troop build-up in DC? Trump supporters had no history of riot. We now can see video showing the January 6th attack on the Capitol fomented by people resembling Antifa professionals. That conflagration looks to me like a set-up. Why were so few Capitol Police deployed and advance warning of trouble disregarded?

Now that they succeeded in electing their non-entity, frail and senile candidate who will do whatever he is told to do, haltingly read whatever his handlers put on his teleprompter, the left factions are waiting to implement their full-scale agenda. No free speech, harsh censorship of all views in opposition to the regime, no freedom of assembly, no Second Amendment, no school choice – all the dreams seem within reach.

The use of race to divide and incite the population in the least racist nation of the planet continues and even intensifies. Mandatory redistribution of wealth is being openly discussed. The productive will be pitted against the non-productive. Bill Gates, the man whose obsession is not just population control, is now the largest owner of US farmland. America is resembling an oligarchy/technocracy. It took decades to get to where we are but weeks for it all to become frighteningly evident. Joe Biden is beholden to China, our foremost global rival.

There are indeed two systems of justice in America and many of those who will suffer the most under a Biden administration voted for it. So convinced by our corrupt media that Trump was an evil man, so unable to see the truth of the swamp, that it is hopelessly immoral, they voted for what they are about to get: Without Divine intervention, this moment looks like the bitter end of America as founded.

