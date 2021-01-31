Democrats get ready to unleash the IRS for selective enforcement on political opponents

Democrats have an amazing array of third-world dictator tricks targeting their Republican opponents.

Item A is their bid to use the IRS to cut off Republican freedom of assembly.

According to Judicial Watch:

Reminiscent of the Obama Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) witch hunt of conservative groups, a U.S. Senator who sits on the committee that oversees the tax agency is pushing it to revoke a student charity’s nonprofit status. The veteran lawmaker, Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, says the conservative student organization, Turning Point USA, should lose its nonprofit rating because it held large events that could help spread COVID-19. In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig the senator describes the gatherings as “superspreader” events. He specifically mentions a Palm Beach, Florida winter gala at the Mar-a-Lago Club famously owned by former President Donald Trump. “According to press reports and social media posts, many participants gathered and mingled indoors without wearing masks, in violation of Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 regulations,” Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, writes to the IRS chief. The powerful chamber has oversight over the IRS, among many other government agencies. “In holding these ‘superspreader’ events, Turning Point USA knowingly exposed hundreds of young people and staff working at the events to serious risk of infection,” the letter continues. The legislator asks the IRS to review whether the group, which has more than 250,000 student members, should continue to enjoy its tax-exempt nonprofit status. “Established law has long held that an organization is not eligible for tax exemption under section 501(c)(3) if a purpose of the organization is contrary to public policy or is illegal,” the letter states, reminding the IRS commissioner of a three-part test established to determine whether an organization’s activities are consistent with tax exemption under the code.

Which is a pretty impressive way of shutting conservative groups down. They're so concerned about superspreader events, they want to permanently shut down conservative groups themselves for thier events so that conservatives can't assemble at all. Sounds pretty convenient for their purposes.

Not only do they want to take away our freedom of speech, freedom of press, and freedom of religion, they'd also like to take away freedom of assembly. Just like they did during the Obama presidency when conservative groups such as the Tea Party were targeted by the IRS with long delays for approval and long intrusive questionaires about distant relatives. That targeting, according to some accounts, actually swung the election to the low-popularity President Obama in 2012.

Now they're back up to their dirty tricks, trying to use COVID as an excuse to shut conservative groups down and deprive them of their constitutionally guaranteed right to assembly. Instead of fining groups for violations or whatever is normally done, their plan is to shut the groups down.

Here's the hypocrisy of it: Joe Biden held a public inauguration of 1,000 handpicked people on Jan. 20, which most certainly was a superspreader event based on the failure of the participants to stand six feet apart, and for many, Joe Biden among them, wear masks.

Shall we shut the White House down on that logic. Rest assured, many Republicans would like it, but you can bet nobody's going to shut the Biden administration down for this same superspreader behavior

Which goes to show how political these Democrats are, attempting to coopt the government into targetting and shutting political opponents, while doing the same things themselves. COVID sure seems like an increasingly handy weapon for amassing power in the eyes of Democrats.

This stinks.

Image: Logo, via Wikimedia Commons / public domain