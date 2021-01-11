Democrats close in for the kill – not just Trump, but all Republicans

In 2020, Democrat riots caused billions of dollars in property damage, destroyed historic sites, and assaulted and murdered dozens of people. Meanwhile, on January 6, President Trump asked patriots to walk peacefully to the Capitol to cheer politicians who, copying Democrat, objected to Electoral College votes. Some hotheads (encouraged by Antifa plants?) entered the Capitol, as Democrat protesters have done many times before. This time, though, Democrats demand that Trump leave office immediately under the 25th Amendment or be impeached and that all Trump-supporting politicians across America be expelled from office.

When George Floyd, an ex-con convicted of a brutal crime died from a drug overdose while Minneapolis police restrained him in accordance with their department’s training materials, Democrats across America went wild. Minneapolis alone suffered half a billion dollars in damages, most to small business owners, many of whom are black. The dam burst in all major Democrat-run cities. Unhindered by lockdowns, Democrats rioted, looted, burned, assaulted, and murdered in New York, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle, just to name a few places.

And let us not forget what they did in D.C., where they tried to burn historic St. John’s church, tore down equally historic statues, smothered public property with obscene graffiti, and attacked the White House. This wasn’t the Democrats’ first assault on D.C. For just one example, Ed Driscoll reminds us that, back in 2018, Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi applauded Democrats who stormed Pelosi’s office. According to Pelosi, it was a good thing to see activists “organize and participate in our Democracy.” Indeed, they have had a habit of urging violence against Trump and his supporters.

However, when Trump tells his supporters to make a peaceable visit to Congress to cheer on those Representatives and Senators brave enough to object to a manifestly fraudulent election, and a small percentage break away and do what Democrats have always done, it’s suddenly “sedition,” “treason,” and “terrorism.” Then, with their narrative firmly in place, Democrats are ready to do something else that leftists have always done: Purges.

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi (D. -- white supremacist representative occupying a seat a black person should have) announced that on Monday the House will vote to ask Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office – nine days before his term ends. Should Pence refuse to do so (and he has allegedly announced that he will refuse), Pelosi will proceed with impeachment legislation.

The pretense for all of this is that Trump has gone stark raving mad and may even drop a nuclear bomb in the next nine days. The reality is that Pelosi’s laptop disappeared on January 7 and Trump probably has it in front of him. She is desperate to remove him from power before he does something with it.

Indeed, rumors abound that Trump is gearing up for the legal equivalent of a nuclear strike. The claim is that he will unleash myriad facts about election fraud, including a Roman connection that runs through Obama. I love all these rumors. They’re like the best spy story in the world. They also imagine a deus ex machina – a God from the machine – that magically emerges that makes everything right at the end. That’s fiction, though, and we have to live in reality, no matter how ugly.

However, if even some of the rumors are true, it would explain the rush to hustle Trump out of office. Take note, though, that impeaching Trump cannot prevent him from running for office again because Art. I, Section 3 of the Constitution does not extend to elected offices. Just ask Alcee Hastings. In any event, Trump cannot be impeached once he’s out of office.

But hubristic Democrats have another plan, one that’s even worse than striking at Trump. Ignoring their repeated history of objecting to Republican presidential Electoral College certifications, they plan to use sec. 3 of the 14th Amendment to remove all federal and state elected officials who objected to Biden’s Electoral College votes. That section bars political office to people who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the Constitution” or gave “aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

The 14th Amendment, of course, was written and passed immediately after a shooting Civil War that killed over 600,000 men. But that’s not stopping Rep. Cori Bush (D. Mo.), a pastor who leads “with radical love,” from working to “expel the Republican members of Congress who incited the white supremacist attempted coup.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is all in because “white supremacy is when Black skin alone is treated as a crime punishable by death, but white skin allows you to incite a violent overthrow of the government & still act entitled to hold elected office.” Pelosi is on board, too, because she’s trying to delay the day these execrable race hustlers turn on her.

The Russians had a word for what Democrats are doing: Purge (Большой террор). The Greeks had a word too: Hubris. Both are very bad words.

