Cuomo's nursing home callousness recalls Hillary Clinton's Benghazi cruelty

Andrew Cuomo sends sick people to nursing homes to infect and kill vulnerable people, then continually blames others and lies about the number of deaths. Then, after he is caught in the lie, he says, "Who cares where they died? They died." And he writes a book and gets an Emmy.

Hillary and Obama didn't lift a finger to save Americans under attack by terrorists. Instead, they concocted a lie blaming a video to protect their power before an election. Then they sent out Susan Rice to lie to the public and the media, and they even lied to the families of those they let die.

Then, in a hearing, she says:

With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans. Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they'd they go kill some Americans? What difference at this point does it make?

These people are despicable. And most of the media cheer!

Image: Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).