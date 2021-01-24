Conservatives: The only minority it's okay to hate

Conservatives in the United States are now the loneliest — and most mistreated — minority in what is rapidly becoming a vast one-party fiefdom. We are treated like a turd in a punch bowl at a dinner party we won't get invited to.

The ascension of "progressivism" is odd in that there is absolutely nothing progressive about progressivism. It is actually regressive, back to a time before Thomas Jefferson and the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Before Locke and Montesquieu, Burke, the Magna Carta, and St. Thomas Aquinas. Real progressivism can be found in those documents — and those thinkers. Natural law, the idea that everyone is born equal with certain inalienable rights granted by their Creator, changed the world. So did other concepts codified in America's founding documents by the framers.

Tragically, this priceless blueprint for freedom, gained at such a cost and over many centuries, is now being shunted aside in the name of "multiculturalism," "political correctness," and "identity politics." Notice the root word "politics" in the latter two.

Misinformation and "fake news" are everywhere. Hoaxes are the order of the day. In a remarkable historical first, it appears that the CIA, DOJ, and FBI and other intelligence services and governmental bodies are more intent on bringing down the United States than our enemies are. Talk about making things easy.

Modern-day "Mugwumps" have abandoned President Trump, leaving the Republican Party a political version of a "non-viable tissue mass." They, the Mugwumps 2.0, will regret it. As will the rest of us.

In this pandemic era of COVID-1984, talk of vaccines brings hope to many, which is a good thing. However, there is no vaccine to prevent stupidity, gullibility, ignorance, bigotry, close-mindedness...or outright evil. Democrats have proven that.

So welcome back, soaring gas prices. Welcome back, weakness. Welcome back, malaise.

Welcome back, Carter era.

It's time to Make America Prostrate Again.

Image: Bert Kaufmann via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.