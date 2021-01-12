Coach K, take a hike

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke’s Hall of Fame basketball coach, strutted his Idiot Left bona fides in what’s been characterized as a “blistering speech” about the D.C. riots of January 6. He said the rioters need to be prosecuted. They do, but in speaking to a crowd of supporters, he didn’t make it clear whose side he’s on in the tense political war now in progress. He didn’t name President Trump responsible for the riots, but he clearly thought so.

I gave coach credit for better sense. Has he never noticed that for four years rioting has been standard behavior for the likes of Antifa and BLM, but never for deplorables? Does it not occur to him that the Left might have planted provocateurs among peaceful protesters to make the latter look culpable? That’s a far more reasonable assumption, given the respective track records, than that people who have never engaged in such behavior suddenly carried on like Antifa hooligans. And in these times, wouldn’t it be a good thing for a public figure to clarify that he stands with America against America haters?

If wrong I will readily apologize, but I don’t think that will be necessary. I’ll not again make the mistake of putting any confidence in coach’s judgment.

The Left of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden is clearly out to take America down and Coach K, a West Point graduate, should be coming out strongly against them. Instead, he splashes mud on people who live West Point values in favor of people who hate America and repeatedly show it. “No USA at all,” indeed.

That’s not acceptable, Mike Krzyzewski. Take a hike.

Image: Christopher Johnson