Biden's Transport secretary Buttigieg tells laid-off Keystone XL workers he hopes they get 'different union jobs'

For a whiff of what's in store for the workers Democrats have long claimed to champion, take a look at this exchange between Secretary of Transport nominee Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Ted Cruz, who ratted him out at his Senate confirmation hearings:

After hearing a lot of bloviating about infrastructure and green jobs, Cruz asked Buttigieg what he had to say to those thousand union workers in the very real infrastructure project known as the Keystone XL pipeline, who saw their jobs axed and now have nothing.

According to CNS:

"Well, I think the most important thing is to make sure that we make good on the promise of the president's climate vision as being one that, on net, creates far more jobs, millions, we hope. “I know that won't just happen. We'll have to do a lot of work to make sure that's real. But getting this right means ensuring that there are more good paying union jobs for all Americans delivered through that infrastructure vision." "So," Cruz followed up, "for those workers, the answer is, somebody else'll get a job?" "The answer is that we are very eager to see those workers continue to be employed in good paying union jobs, even if they might be different ones," Buttigieg said.

For those workers, their jobs aren't "the important thing," see -- Buttigieg's vision of green jobs, still non-existent, is what they should be more concerned about. Their own jobs and livelihoods? Well, those are less important. Buttigieg added that he had this vision of history being written about him saving the planet, so see, everyone needed to gather round and put Pete's need for good history P.R. first, and jobs would be 'created,' somehow, later:

"Well, again, Senator, I think the answer is that we're going to create more good paying union jobs," Buttigieg said. "And we can do that while recognizing the fact that, when the books are written about our careers, one of the main things we'll be judged on is whether we did enough to stop the destruction of life and--and property due to climate change.

Buttigieg's jobs claim, in fact, is pretty ridiculous. The government doesn't "create" jobs except for those of regulatory bureaucrats, which under Biden, are definitely going to be created. But for the actual infrastructure workers, the Democrats have this funny way of talking of "creating" green infrastructure jobs, and ... then not creating them. We've seen this movie before. Remember the Obama-Biden administration's "shovel-ready jobs" on infrastructure? "We've got shovel-ready projects all across the country," then-President-elect Obama proclaimed in 2008. After that, Obama said in 2011 that those didn't happen. "Shovel-ready was not as shovel-ready as expected," he chuckled.

What's more, as Obama learned, job creation isn't instantaneous, like the waving of a magic wand. Jobs in fact, are "created" when an employer is secure that a job is going to add value that will offset the high the cost, and not drag the company under. These things normally are determined at the end of a growth cycle at times of a bright future for the company and its outlook.

For workers, Buttigieg's cheap claim that he wanted workers to get "different union jobs," is obviously going to take time. With nothing in place except green job talk, for them it will involves a long stretch of unemployment before new green infrastructure gets off the ground, the planning done, and the government contracts signed with a profitable outlook on the horizon. Sound like it's going to go fast?

Pie in the sky promises of big infrastructure jobs for these Democrats are just a lot of P.R. for the press. And with millions of low-skilled foreigners now being encouraged to flood into the country through open borders, good luck getting infrastructure work, given that most of those new entrants will also be seeking infrastructure work. As Ted Cruz noted to Buttigieg, "jobs for different people."

As for "different jobs," what the heck is Buttigieg talking about? Are workers interchangeable, like cogs in a machine? Some of these pipeline jobs, and pretty much any energy industry jobs take significant specialization, in transport, safety, environmental vigilance, animal control, metals mastery, materials science, chemical understanding, and project management, just to start.

Some may be transferable to green energy jobs, but most probably won't. Which means those workers who took years to invest in and develop those skills for their just-axed good-paying jobs, will, when confronted with "green jobs," find themselves once again starting at the bottom, qualifying for $15-a-hour federal minimum wage jobs, and competing for them with illegals.

Or, perhaps, as Joe Biden told the coal miners, they can just learn to code. Not sure if those are going to be :good union jobs," given Silicon Valley's resistence to unionization, but Biden certainly considers that solution the easy way to wave concerned jobless workers off.

The bottom line here is that right out the gate, Joe Biden has destroyed at least 1,200 union jobs, along with 10,000 planned union jobs that were expected to become available this year when he axed the Keystone XL pipeline. The knock-on jobs, of rental cars, restaurants, hotels, suppliers, and other small business that thrive on the edges of big infrastructure projects, are likely to go, too, some 42,000 of them, meaning quite a few new "good union jobs" to "create."

And Buttigieg? He's got nothing but blithe scenarios, zero promises, no record, zero plan, and only "hopes" that all the people stiffed and disrupted by Biden will get "different union jobs."

Sound like a good start? Only to those who don't work in the real world for a living.

Image: C-SPAN, mrcTV, CNS News shareable video screen shot