Biden's policies and actions are all about putting Americans last

President Biden was very busy his first week in office: eliminating jobs, angering a friendly border nation, appeasing enemies, threatening any and all domestic opposition, reattaching his nation to a ridiculous “climate accord,” ensuring men can play women’s sports and use their locker rooms and bathrooms, and otherwise attempting to inflict as much harm on the nation he leads as humanly possible in such a short time span.

Biden let Dr. Anthony Fauci make the announcement that his administration is ending the Trump administration’s Mexico City policy agreement and will thereby once again commit the U.S. to begin using federal tax dollars, more commonly known as American taxpayer’s money, to pay for abortions in foreign countries. We know American colonists became enraged when King George III taxed them without granting them representation. Today, the large majority of Americans don’t wish to have their money taken from them to pay for the killing of foreigners. Seems logical. Even moral. But what recourse do they have?

Reports also surfaced that the nascent Biden administration was planning to administer the coronavirus vaccine to terrorist suspects at Guantánamo Bay-- including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who has boasted of masterminding the 9/11 attacks that killed roughly 3,000 Americans in 2001-- in a matter of days. Don’t worry about granny or fret about your spouse, just celebrate the fact that we are taking good care of those who killed so many of us and would do so again in a heartbeat. “America First” is out with the bad old Orange Man! Yay! After pressure from some congressional Republicans, the Pentagon has now apparently decided to postpone vaccinating the Gitmo detainees until more American citizens have been inoculated.

What does the president’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, have to say about all of this? Not much, really. She’s too busy ducking questions to have time to answer them. When asked a question about alleged Biden family grift, she responded by saying, “The president is committed to ensuring we have the most ethically vigorous administration in history.” Right. Now tell us the one about the three bears.

Biden’s deputy press secretary, T.J. Ducklo, recently announced that news organizations tracking in “conspiracy” will no longer be allowed in the White House. This essentially means that the administration will look to ban conservative media from the briefing room.

Yes, prohibit news outlets and reporters with whom you disagree from getting a chance to query you! That is the very essence of democracy! Also, it will make it a lot easier to appear “ethically vigorous” if you aren’t ever challenged about such things.

