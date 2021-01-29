Biden's first week in office was utterly destructive for America

After promising to unite us in his inaugural address, Biden almost immediately set about to do more to divide us than any president in American history. Setting aside for the moment the plethora of executive orders that he issued in his first week (over 30), the purpose of which was to wipe out as many of Trump's accomplishments as he could (clearly not a unifying undertaking), let's just look as what he didn't do to further the cause of unity.

Impeachment. If Biden was possessed of an ounce of leadership, let alone statesmanship, the first thing he should have done was call off the impeachment dogs. The effort to impeach Donald Trump, who has already left office (and who has clearly committed no impeachable offense), is one of the most divisive efforts that now confronts our deeply troubled and divided Republic. It is a brainless act of vindictiveness, possessed of not a shred of constitutional support. By using his authority as president, he certainly could have inveighed against Chuck Schumer (forget about Nancy Pelosi — she's hopeless) to kill this measure as soon as it arrived in the Senate. Needless to say, he chose not to do so.

Cancel Culture. How do you unite your party with the opposition when you are supporting current efforts to silence that opposition? We have never witnessed this sort of assault on free speech — the Dems just don't want conservatives to have a voice. What are they afraid of? If you had winning argument, wouldn't you want to expose the

inadequacy of your opponent's? The answer is clear: they have no sound argument, and what they are for — socialism — finds no support with the American public.

Indeed, the Dems are not just trying to suppress the Right's speech. According to geniuses like Katie Couric, Trump-supporters need to be "deprogrammed." That sounds like a solid argument for unity.

H.R. 1: An Invitation to Commit Fraud. Biden did nothing to interfere with the prospect of the passage of H.R. 1 as it wends its way through Congress. H.R.1 is a brazen left-wing effort to further concentrate power in the federal government. The Heritage Foundation nicely summarizes it in the following manner:

H.R.1 federalizes and micromanages the electoral process administered by the states, imposing unnecessary, unwise, and unconstitutional mandates on the states and reversing the decentralization of the American election process — which is necessary for protecting our liberty and freedom. The bill interferes with the ability of the states and their citizens to determine qualifications for voters, to ensure the accuracy of voter registration rolls, to secure the integrity of elections, to participate in the political process, and to determine the district boundary lines for electing their representatives.

In short, it is nothing more than a power-grab designed to further cripple the Republican Party.

Time and space do not allow of any extensive discussion of Biden's executive orders (a procedure Biden described to George Stephanopoulos during his campaign as a dictatorial method of producing a measure that, in a democracy, should be reserved to the Legislature — just another instance in which Biden doesn't practice what he preaches). Suffice it to say that while none of his executive orders do anything to further the cause of unity he called for in his inaugural address, several are briefly worth noting for their disuniting effect.

He wasted no time in acting on his version of the Green New Deal, which is vehemently opposed to fossil fuels. He killed the Keystone Pipeline. In doing so, he managed to kill 11,000 good union jobs, the loss of which he rationalized as their being replaced by good new environment-friendly jobs on the horizon. (I'll wager that that's the very distant horizon.)

To deal with our immigration problem, Biden tried to put a freeze on deportation, shut down construction on the border wall, and assured that we shall be invaded by illegal aliens, thereby jeopardizing the jobs of immigrants, who are here legally, as well as the health and well-being of all of us.

A third executive order worth mentioning is his treatment of males calling themselves female who seek to compete in women's sports. In ordering that they can, he greatly diminishes any competitive edge that athletic women might have, as well as reducing the privacy they previously experienced in their locker rooms.

Obviously, Biden is not the least bit interested in "unity." As the old saying goes, I can't hear what you say above the noise of what you do (or action speaks louder than words). In short, in addition to his many other obvious infirmities (e.g., his being an intellectually challenged, senile crook), he is a flagrant liar.

This is the first time that one of the U.S.'s two major parties engaged in such self-destructive action on such a global scale. I am reminded of Arnold Toynbee's observation that "great civilizations are not murdered. They commit suicide."

Joe Biden is taking America down a very dark path, and I am not optimistic about our prospects for survival.

Image: jlhervàs via <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/143528404@N04/50558658033>Flickr, CC BY 2.0.