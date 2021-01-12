Biden’s choice to lead DOJ Civil Rights is an open anti-white racist

On his Monday night show, in addition to commenting on the terrors of a new tech oligarchy in America, Tucker Carlson revealed the shocking truth about Kirsten Clarke, who is Joe Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Justice’s extremely powerful Civil Rights division. When Clarke was an undergraduate, she wrote such a vile anti-white screen that even the hard-left Harvard Crimson pushed back. In addition, she invited to campus a black speaker whose claim to fame was his Hitlerian anti-Semitism, and showered him with praise.

Clarke attending Harvard as an undergrad. Right there, of course, you can see just how oppressed this woman has been. Harvard! For God’s sake, what an insult to be forced to go that tawdry pile of bricks.

While at Harvard, Clarke became president of the Black Students Association. She thought it would be a good thing to explain her scientific views about race. These are the quotations that Tucker read on his show:

“Please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites. “One: Dr. Richard King reveals that at the core of the human brain is the ‘locus coeruleus,’ which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin which is essential for its operation. “Two: Black infants sit, stand, crawl and walk sooner than whites. “Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin–that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities. “ Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between Blacks and whites. “Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.”

The funniest thing about this ignorant eugenicist screed, which is the mirror image of the effluvia that flowed from the KKK crowd at the height of Jim Crow, is that it’s apparent that Clarke herself is the product of mixed genetics. This photo suggests that her share of the evil Caucasian gene is somewhere around 50%:

Clarke wasn’t done. A short time after penning that garbage, she invited Tony Martin to the campus. That’s not Tony Martin, the 20th century Jewish singer with the romantic voice. No, it’s Tony Martin, the former Wellesley professor so famed for his vile anti-Semitism that he ended his life speaking to Holocaust Daniel groups. After his openly anti-Semitic speech at Harvard, Clarke praised him as “an intelligent, well-versed black intellectual who bases his information on indisputable fact.”

To give Clarke credit, she’s an equal opportunity hater. She also supports Ivy League schools discriminating against Asians. When Trump tried to stop this, she called the federal government’s efforts “madness.”

With Clarke on at the top of his list to lead the DOJ's Civil Rights division, no wonder Joe Biden felt comfortable announcing that his new administration will have race-based priorities:

Our priority will be Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American owned businesses, women-owned businesses, and finally having equal access to resources needed to reopen and rebuild.

While Clarke will probably quibble with giving Asians any advantage, we already know that, all federal laws to the contrary, she’ll be fine with a government that discriminates based on race.

The coming years aren’t going to be pretty. What we must hope is that American institutions are sufficiently strong that, when the American people manage to vote this crew out of office, there still remains a “nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men [read: people] are created equal.” (And you'll have to pardon me for quoting from that evil president who keeps receiving credit for freeing the slaves, when everyone knows the slaves freed themselves through their own agency.)

IMAGE: Kristen Clarke in 2009 by New America. CC BY 2.0.