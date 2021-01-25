Biden's brag about 1 million daily vaccines was already achieved by Trump

Joe Biden is a man of many phoninesses, false achievements, and plagiarisms.

So when he bragged about achieving 1 million vaccines a day, a reporter at the New York Post thought it a good idea to look a little closer:

President Biden's "wartime effort" goal to vaccinate 100 million people against COVID-19 in 100 days relies on a daily average that was repeatedly bested under former President Donald Trump. Biden's first full day in office on Thursday saw 1.3 million Americans inoculated against the deadly coronavirus, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. But the same figures show that 1.3 million shots were administered on Jan. 11 and that 1.1 million were given both Jan. 14 and 16. Vaccinations also hit a record-high, 1.6 million on Wednesday, when Biden was sworn into office, according to the data.

So all this talk about Trump's vaccine distribution (which ends at every blue-state governor's door) being a "dismal failure" is actually more than what Biden is promising.

Even Bloomberg News noticed the discrepancy:

Wow. Almost like they inherited a pretty decent vaccine plan.



Almost like they totally lied about “starting from scratch.”



And the media helped them. https://t.co/HwI4D8UwMH — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 23, 2021

Biden is actually setting the standard lower with his 1 million vaccines distributed per day plan, lowballing President Trump. After it's done, he plans to crow about it as a success that bests Trump.

The Washington Post even gives him Trump's credit:

100 million doses in 100 days: How Biden’s coronavirus vaccine push compares with those of other countries https://t.co/GcsYv1BnNP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 23, 2021

This is pretty disgusting. The whole credit for 1 million vaccines a day belongs to President Trump, yet Joe Biden is out there, doing nothing that wasn't already being done, yet going out there with his media shills and claiming credit.

It's like plagiarism, is it not? Joe knows all about plagiarism. Plagiarism for him is a way of life.

