Biden spokeswoman refuses to answer abortion policy questions, whips out the 'devout Catholic' card instead

Joe Biden hates to answer 'hard' questions from the press.

So how's this for a typical Biden dodge?

A reporter from EWTN, a Catholic news broadcaster, asked on day one of Joe Biden's presidency, what his stance would be on two longstanding U.S. laws -- the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer dollars from bankrolling abortions, and the Mexico City policy, which prohibits taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions abroad.

The response? White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, whipped out the 'Catholic' card like a cross aimed at Dracula:

Jen Psaki spins out of Hyde Amdt. & Mexico City question by saying Pres. Biden is a "devout Catholic".



Either Pres. Biden is about to be a very pro-Life President or Jen Psaki (and basically everyone else) needs to stop referring to him as a "devout Catholic"...! pic.twitter.com/Tvy9qVvUnW — Cassie Smedile (@CMSmedile) January 21, 2021

Which is an amazingly obnoxious sort of non-answer. Americans for years have watched Biden (and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and a lot of others) play Catholic, yet legislatively promote abortion, which Catholics consider a violation of the constitional right to life, in policies that severely conflict with Catholic teaching.

Unless Biden scares up some moral courage, something he's never displayed in all his 47 years in politics, he'll scrap abortion limits in deference to his radical left supporters, and then whip out the 'Catholic' card once again.

He just doesn't want to tell you. Rather than admit 'who he is' and state his policy plans openly, he wants you to know he's holier than you, because he's such a 'devout Catholic.' And he only answers ice-cream flavor questions.

Had enough? Anyone who cares about this stuff should. Once upon a time the archbishops would have said something, but these says, most, too, don't do moral courage.

Image: Photo screen shot from a camera aimed at a television set, processed with FotoSketcher.