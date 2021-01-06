As the last line of defense of the Republic seems to be crumbling…

Now that the Georgia Senate seats appear to be unsurprisingly lost, we must ask: how many once reliably conservative states must be flipped before the cretinous Republican Party realizes that you can have cheap imported foreign labor, or you can have a stable universal suffrage republic, but you can't have both? Perhaps today Senate and House Republicans will realize that the President is America's last line of defense. Perhaps they will realize this is it. Lose Trump and it's game over for a long time. Perhaps, but probably not.

With full federal government control -- a second time after Obama's horrid 2008-2010 period -- the Republic will be permanently lost if Trump's reelection is permitted to be stolen.

At minimum, every Republican congressman or senator who votes to certify the disputed state Biden electors should be marked for political extinction. And should know that fact when they vote today in joint session.

Let me see, here are the states we've lost to the coming one-party Democrat America since the US chamber of Commerce under Papa Bush came to dominate the Republican Party:

In no particular order, California, from competitive to deep blue, Virginia, from dark red to solid blue; Colorado from dark red to solid blue; Nevada from dark red to pretty blue; North Carolina, from dark red to a coin flip; Florida, from dark red to a coin flip; and now, Arizona and Georgia, from dark red to trending Left.

Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell and other feeble, treasonous Republicans can be counted on to say that we're doing "better" among third world, rent-seeking immigrants, and, yes, Trump (not the Republican Party) did, ever so slightly. But as the absolute number of cheap labor immigrants grows -- all to make corporate America richer -- a point or two Republican improvement among those immigrants cannot possibly make up for the enormous absolute increase in their total numbers; hence, the absolute vote deficit from this voter cohort grows with each election. And state after once-American state falls to the left.

Yes, yes, the miseducation of the American young contributes to America's movement toward a one-party leftist state; but everywhere the story is the same: Without the massive infusion of government-client immigrants, the old America would hold up just fine.

You can run the numbers: Everywhere, it's the immigrants, not the American young.

As with America, the Democrats did not change the views of Americans who live in California, Virginia, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, and now Arizona and Georgia: They changed the "Americans" who live there.

When you can't win with the team you've got, get a new team. And it was so easy with so much "conservative" Republican help.

Get ready for open borders, fast-tracked new "American citizens” (read: "voters"), massive confiscatory taxes, a regulatory burden that will choke off the strongest economy, continued needless, destructive lockdowns, an intensified war on the police, massive release of imprisoned criminals, continued sell-out of America to China (led by the corrupt, criminal cretin himself), the ruinous green new deal, further restrictions on free expression in universities, social media and the workplace, "reparations" for slavery (or something else to atone for America's non-existent "systemic racism"), and, very probably, the Fed's speeded up printing of fiat money that can only end in hyperinflation and the destruction of the middle class. And, oh yes, institutionalization of the voting practices that reduced the 2020 presidential election to a Third World farce.

I hope I haven't left out anything important that's coming to us courtesy of Republican fecklessness and the snobbery of the nation's faux conservative NeverTrump crowd -- the latter of whom tossed the nation to the leftist wolves because they couldn't bear the thought of having Donald Trump over to dinner.

George Will prides himself on his knowledge of history. So presumably he knows what happened to Germany after the powers-that-be gave the little Austrian painter the Chancellor's office in 1933, certain he would make a fool of himself and be gone within months; and what happened to Russia about 20 years earlier when most of the Tsar's army went over to the Bolsheviks, sure that after these tough guys restored order in chaotic post-Tsarist Russia, the forces of democracy would toss them out.

Didn't quite work out as planned in either case. History teaches that revolutionaries are good at two things: Once in power, clinging to it, and wreaking destruction over a very short time.

No set of circumstances is ever exactly identical to any other in history. But some are very similar.

Expect today's hyper radical leftist revolutionary Democrats, like their revolutionary forebears, first to consolidate power -- and with fury. Trump, in their mind, should never have happened. And now that they have total control, they will take steps to see that neither he nor anyone like him can possibly stand in their way again. Every intelligence agency and enforcement arm of the federal government will become an arm of the Democrat left. The media will enhance its censorship of the news, as will social media of the expression of conservative views. And, of course, with amnesty and open borders, the Democrats will ensure that their voter base expands to the point of being unchallengeable.

To those who expect protection from all this from the John Roberts-led US Supreme Court, I have a question: Have you been paying attention to all the help America received from that Roberts-neutered institution, as it pled for two months for assistance in halting the most obvious theft of a presidential election in America's history?

Thanks to the feeble, feckless conduct of the Republican Party, which was totally unprepared to deal with an electoral theft that was openly and obviously coming down the track for the last eight months, and to the treasonous snobbery of major personalities who still dare to call themselves conservatives (make your own list of NeverTrumpers and present and former Republican office holders), the nation is now in the hands of the most doctrinaire leftist revolutionaries ever to try, let alone achieve, total power in America.

But wait: Maybe the House and Senate Republicans will halt the theft of the presidency on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Sure. And maybe Joe Biden will win next year's Nobel Prize in Physics.

And when they don't halt that theft, when they act in cowardly, careerist character, and the nation is delivered into the hands of the radical left, never forget what and who allowed it to happen:

The feeble Republican Party that neither prepared to meet an obviously unfolding electoral theft nor fought it after it happened, the traitors to conservatism and America within the Republican Party who put style and personal grievance ahead of substance and country (are you listening, G.W. Bush?), and the truly odious NeverTrump commentariat that undermined and sabotaged the President to the point of preferring that America be governed by leftist forces they claimed all their lives to detest, all because of their snobbish dislike of the man who, for the first time since Reagan, fought that left and would have continued his brave fight.

To all of you: Watch, over the coming months, what you have caused. All of it will be for your account.

Patriots and conservatives won't forget your treachery. All of you should be shunned and despised by conservative America for the rest of your lives.

Graphic credit: Twitter (cropped)