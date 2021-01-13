Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez channels Nicaragua's Marxist Sandinistas on censorship

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has some amazing "logic" to justify her championship of social media censorship, in this case, of conservatives, including the president of the United States.

With characteristic ditzy flipness, she tweets:

Good morning 🌞



Lies are not “differences of opinion.”



Have a great day! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 12, 2021

"Lies," of course, as she determines them, are what she brands of those whose opinions she differs with, which is conservativism. And we all should lie back, relax and enjoy it, because she commands us to have a great day.

The whole forked-tongue slop on the serious matter of censorship had a very familiar echo -- from an encounter with Nicaragua's Marxist Sandinistas described by writer P.J. O'Rourke, in his 1989 masterpiece, "Holidays in Hell."

This one, where, back in the days when Bill de Blasio was cutting sugar cane for them, and Bernie Sanders was praising them, O'Rourke was learning this:

"They [La Prensa] accused us of suppressing freedom of expression. This was a lie and we could not let them publish it." -- Nelba Blandon, Interior Ministry Director of Censorship, quoted in The New York Times, 1984

Ah yes, the full circular logic of censorship.

How exactly is that different from Ocasio-Cortez's purported wisdom that "lies" are not "differences of opinion?" The vile Marxist Sandinistas who were turned out of power in 1989 by Nicaraguans who lied to pollsters, had their reasons for censorship -- the so-called "lies" of La Prensa, the top dissident newspaper of the time. Now Ocasio-Cortez is seeking to justify social media censorship by branding all differences of opinion from hers as "lies," which would have made Comrade Nelba proud.

O'Rourke specialized in skewering third world socialists as a bunch of vicious, stupid, murderous, buffoons. He specialized in scorn, hoping to sow the earth with loathing of socialists just by quoting them. The beauty of what O'Rourke wrote was that he made them look stupid just by stringing together their own words and letting the chips fall where they may.

Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, takes Marxist buffoonery already seen as a how-to guide. She reveals the soul of a socialist totalitarian in declaring judgment on what's 'lies' (no matter how true) and then champions those who would censor.

There's a reason O'Rourke's book, published 32 years ago, has such a high resale value on Amazon.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of official public domain photo.