Alec Baldwin tweets about noose for Trump over MLK weekend, Twitter shrugs

Twitter is apparently very selective about its disapproval of violence, indicating that some violence is better than other violence. If the right person threatens violence against the right person, it is safe on Twitter's platform.

On Friday, at the start of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's memorial weekend, fading actor Alec Baldwin tweeted about his dream.

I had a dream Trump was on trial for sedition.

And outside the courthouse, a noose was hung from a makeshift scaffold.

The noose was made of recycled Covid masks. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 16, 2021

Thoughts of nooses, scaffolding. On a weekend of reconciliation.

The tweeted reaction from Baldwin's followers was mixed. Some mocked or criticized him, while others chuckled, offering additional, grimmer enhancements to his dream.

Busy plotting U.S. Constitution First Amendment suppression on a mass scale internationally, Twitter executives apparently were quite pleased that a person of Baldwin's character implemented their vision so readily. The 75 million deplorables who voted for President Donald J. Trump have still yet another warning of the nightmare to come.

