A former Army Intelligence Captain shares a boatload of election oddities

On New Year’s Day, an interview on Pure Social TV (lots of new media cropping up these days) featured Seth Keshel, former Army Intelligence Captain. It focused on numerous election patterns that bucked historical trends.

Keshel is smart, serious, detail oriented, and gets right to the heart of things. He also uses simple graphics to support his points.

YouTube video (cropped)

General Michael Flynn tweeted out a link to the video yesterday stating:

Exceptional presentation by a statistical genius on the election outcome @SKeshel offers PureTalk w/ host @RealDougWade. In 21 Minutes, you’ll understand why @realDonaldTrump won the election.

About a month ago Keshel was interviewed on OAN. Meanwhile, it appears that he only just opened a Twitter account and is overwhelmed with followers.

A gifted warrior has burst onto the scene.

The video is 20 minutes long and well worth watching and sharing.