47 years, 50 million plus abortions

We recall today another anniversary of Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the U.S. Before the Roe v Wade opinion, abortion was a state matter or an issue settled by voters, not un-elected judges.

My opposition to abortion, or Roe v Wade, is based on two factors;

1) Abortion is the taking of a human life. What else is it? Why does any woman have an abortion anyway? (Of course, I'm not talking about those isolated and rare cases where the mother's life is in jeopardy)

2) Abortion is a state issue. I think that voters, and legislatures, should decide whether or not abortion is legal in their jurisdictions.

Last, but not least, Roe v Wade has "poisoned" our judicial appointments. We've turned every Supreme Court nomination into a battle over Roe v Wade.

We pray that Roe v Wade is overturned. We will be a better country without legal abortions.

