Zero security: Nancy Pelosi defends Swalwell on China honeytrap

Ever nonchalant, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not have "any concern" about her fellow Bay Area leftist colleague Eric Swalwell, having been the target of a Chinese intelligence honeytrap operation from 2011 to 2015. Swalwell sits on the House Committee on Intelligence, which has access to some of America's biggest secrets as well as oversight over the entire CIA. Swalwell, who has supposedly been accused of no wrongdoing (we will know for sure if we learn exactly what was in the FBI's defensive briefing to him), had at best been a naive dupe or else an outright collaborator who got away with it after he cut ties in 2015.

According to today's Axios, which has a link to the original report:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday she doesn't have "any concern" about Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), after an Axios investigation revealed the congressman was targeted by a suspected Chinese spy seeking to gain access to U.S. political circles up until 2015.

Axios also had this doozy from Pelosi:

Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday: "I think we should make sure that everybody knows what they are being subjected to. But I don't know that it means that we have to background check every intern who comes into the Capitol."

Sure, Swalwell claims he cut off ties with the alleged China spy named Fang Fang after he received had "defensive briefing" from the FBI, which was alarmed about his carrying on with her while occupying his House intelligence committee post.

But huge questions remain and he isn't answering them.

The cutoff, it seems, wasn't entirely a cutoff. Reportedly, Swalwell's dad and brother still maintain Facebook friendships with her, and so she would continue to have access to lots of private news about the doings of all the Swalwells.

Second, was he sleeping with her? Because if he was sleeping with her, she might just have some kompromat on him. She obviously was a "red swallow" for the ChiComs, sleeping serially with the U.S. politicians such as the two unnamed Midwestern mayors reported by Axios in its original dispatch, an act which certainly opened them to blackmail. The whole purpose of honeytrap operations, see, is to have sex, get into the pillow talk, and secretly make videos about the whole thing, all to be used explicitly for blackmailing purposes. Is Swalwell blackmailable? We might know if he was busy having sex with her and finding himself pretty malleable.

Third, why the heck, after a career as a big city district attorney putting drunks and robbers in jail and and then a city councilman haggling over city budgets, did he take a sudden interest in intelligence, tech transfer, and commerce once he got elected to Congress 2012? Those are the committees and subcommittees he wound up on instantly as a Democrat rising star, three topics of intense and top interest to the Chinese. Did Fang Fang, whom he was indebted to for fundraising by 2014 and maybe sex before that, ask him to join those committees in order to please her? She did, after all, have him wrapped around her finger, enough to prompt that visit from the FBI.

Fourth, whatever happened to the specially placed intern in Swalwell's office, the one who was specifically recommended by Fang? What access did that person have to national security secrets? And where did that person go?

Fifth, was he the one who tipped Fang off in 2015, the year he got his 'defensive briefing' from the FBI, so that she could suddenly flee the country? Someone that close to her might just do that. Swalwell, who was in her debt for campaign fundraising and maybe addicted to the free sex, needs to answer that question.

Pelosi's indifference to these questions, though, is nothing short of dereliction of duty, a cavalier disregard for U.S. secrets and national security.

Because things are bad out there.

According to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, writing in the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, (emphasis mine):

This year China engaged in a massive influence campaign that included targeting several dozen members of Congress and congressional aides.

...and...

Our intelligence shows that Beijing regularly directs this type of [use of political muscle] influence operation in the U.S. I briefed the House and Senate Intelligence committees that China is targeting members of Congress with six times the frequency of Russia and 12 times the frequency of Iran. To address these threats and more, I have shifted resources inside the $85 billion annual intelligence budget to increase the focus on China. This shift must continue to ensure U.S. intelligence has the resources it needs to give policy makers unvarnished insights into China’s intentions and activities.

...and...

Beijing is preparing for an open-ended period of confrontation with the U.S. Washington should also be prepared. Leaders must work across partisan divides to understand the threat, speak about it openly, and take action to address it.

According to conservative Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen:

In July, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray explained, “We’ve now reached the point where the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours.” As we can see from China’s suspected compromising of Swalwell, the Chinese espionage threat is real. Swalwell hid his relationship with a Chinese spy from public scrutiny for five years. He owes the American people an explanation.

There also was the now-repressed video of a Chinese professor in Beijing saying the ChiComs have lots of U.S. 'core inner circle' people who, unlike Trump, are on their string.

Is Pelosi's unwillingness to relieve Swalwell of his congressional committee assignments a sign that she's compromised herself? Or, are so many congressional Democrats on similar Chinese strings that she couldn't possibly clean house? Is it an Augean stable of ChiCom espionage in that House led by Pelosi? Or does Pelosi's politics just come first? Swalwell is from the Bay Area like Pelosi, and has always been an obedient waterboy. But if Pelosi's not concerned, it sounds as though that maybe all of them are just as compromised by China and worthy of scrutiny.

With a lunatic response like this, one thing is for sure: China couldn't be happier -- well done, good and faithful servant. And maybe it's time for the FBI to come testify about all the compromises in U.S. Congress? The FBI knows who they are, and the congressional operatives do, too, as do the ChiComs. And the House or even Senate should compel Swalwell to testify, to explain why the heck he should remain trusted, given his at-best stupidity.

The only people here being left in the dark are the American people. We are the only ones not allowed to know and we have a right to know.

