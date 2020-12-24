Yet another Democrat leader tells people to stay home for Christmas, then announces she will travel to visit her relatives

Democrat leaders like Governors Gavin Newsom, Andrew CVuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, and J.B. Pritzker, Mayors Lauri Lightfoot and London Breed, and now Mecklenburg (Charlotte), North Carolina County Executive Dena Diorio, have all exposed themselves as outright hypocrites and elitists by telling ordinary people to obey restrictions on their personal freedoms while flaunting those same limitations themselves. It is as if some madness has gripped Democrat elected officials, compelling them to flaunt their contempt for those they are supposed to lead and their belief that they alone are capable of making rational decisions about which risks to take, while the ignorant sheep must be told what to do and contrained.

Yesterday, in a virtual news conference, County Executive Dena Diorio made a fool of herself by telling county residents to stay home for Christmas, and then under questioning admitting that she would be traveling by car to Durham (142 miles) to spend Christmas with her family. Here are excerpts courtesy of the UK Daily Mail:

Diorio defended her actions, however, and claimed that she felt 'comfortable' the people she is meeting with are taking precautions. 'I know who the family is, I know where they spend their time, so I feel comfortable making that trip,' she said. 'It's two people in a household, it's not a group. It's a very small number of people and I feel very confident about their safety. 'If I did not feel comfortable, I would not go,' Diorio continued, before being pushed further by questions on whether the county's residents should also be able to decide to travel if they deem it safe. 'I'm making a personal decision based on information that I have, and so that's the decision that I've made, and I think everybody needs to do the same,' Diorio said.

Why didn’t she tell her constituents to follow the same sort of decision-making? That’s a perfectly sensible process that adults are capable of reasoning their own way through.

Interestingly, her colleague stated that she would follow the rules that Diorio had proposed:

Yet she was followed by Public Health Director Gibbie Harris who told residents that she wanted to 'stay consistent with my message'.

It is clear to me that elected Democrats tend to think of themselves as endowed with superior wisdom, and regard their constituents as children, needing a firm hand, incapable of masking key decisions for themselves.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab