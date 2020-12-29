Will Washington, DC lock out Trump supporters on January 6th?

When the left says they want to silence us, arrest us, re-educate us, and utterly and completely destroy us, they mean it. And as we know all too well, they will use any means necessary.

This is what tyrants do.

And so, as patriots start to converge on Washington DC for Trump’s rally, the left is applying pressure to make it difficult for us to secure accommodations.

First up is the Hotel Harrington which just announced it will be closed on January 4th, 5th and 6th in order to deny access to Trump supporters. They cite concerns about the Proud Boys, who have apparently stayed at the hotel and patronized the bar during prior protests.

My guess is this is just the beginning.

DC residents are lobbying other hotels, businesses, and city officials to deny service to Trump supporters. (Maxine and her comrades must be absolutely thrilled.)

Put nothing past these totalitarians. They are dangerous.

I wouldn’t be surprised if leftists are booking flights and hotel rooms, and then cancelling at the last minute to make it harder for patriots to get to DC and have a place to stay.

And don’t count out Mayor Bowser to pull some nasty trick to undermine patriots heading into the city next week.

Mayor Muriel Bowswr (Photo credit: Lorie Shaull CC-BY-SA-4.0 license

I expect there will be many confrontations, threats, and attacks surrounding this protest which we’ve seen all year as Trump supporters are targeted and no one bats an eye.

If you’re not planning to attend, please pray for the safety of those who will be standing with the President, daring Congress to validate a lie that would install the wrong man to the highest office of the land.