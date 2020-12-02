What nobody seems to have noticed in Barr’s appointment of Durham as special counsel

Most media reports on the appointment of John Durham as special counsel, following the Associated Press account that broke the story, emphasize the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane probe as the focus.

The current investigation, a criminal probe, had begun very broadly but has since “narrowed considerably” and now “really is focused on the activities of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation within the FBI,” Barr said. He said he expects Durham would detail whether any additional prosecutions will be brought and make public a report of the investigation’s findings.

Some conservatives have raced to the conclusion that John Brennan and other members of the intelligence community that helped create the hoax are going to skate, because of the focus on the FBI.

But as Roger Luchs pointed out to me, it is important to read the document announcing the appointment closely. In the actual order Barr issued (see below), the appointment includes reference to "extraordinary circumstances relating to these matters" - including "intelligence, counter-intelligence and law enforcement activities."

Brennan is not off the hook, nor is Clapper, and (for all I know) Gina Haspell.

Via Conservative Treehouse (on its new server - congratulations!)

Keep hope alive that justice will be done.