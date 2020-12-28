University of Texas introduces ‘The Dan Rather Medals for News and Guts’ award

Incredibly, the University of Texas at Austin's School of Journalism and Media recently announced that it has introduced new awards "honoring reporting as well as exceptional content," named after former CBS News anchor Dan Rather. In doing so, the school overlooked the fact that Rather was fired from his job at CBS in 2004 after being caught peddling fake news based on forged documents in a pathetic attempt to smear then-President George W. Bush.

According to the website of the same name, “The Dan Rather Medals for News and Guts” will “honor the process of journalism as much as the end product.” They will be awarded to “professional and collegiate journalists who go the extra yard — overcoming obstacles like stonewalling and harassment — to get the story that tells truth to power.” Or that uses outright fabrication to advance one’s own personal agenda.

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab

I’m surprised UTA hasn’t yet named an award after Brian “I Really Thought I was On That Helicopter” Williams.

Everything currently put in front of us by institutions of higher education, mainstream news organizations, the entertainment industry, Big Tech, and the majority of our politicians… is a hoax of one kind or another. Truth, logic, and reason are not only not celebrated by our elite rulers, they are masked up, locked down and hidden away in quarantine as if they were the most dangerous viruses imaginable. Because, in effect, they are…to those who are terrified that the rest of us might one day challenge their power.

So, what’s next in this panoply of the preposterous? The Hunter Biden Award for Moral Purity? The Hillary Clinton Award for Magnanimity in Defeat? The Jeffrey Toobin Award for Outstanding Contributions to ZOOM Meetings? The Adolf Hitler Award for the Advancement of Zionism? Perhaps the Joseph R. Biden Award for Election Integrity?