The Seattle public schools accuse teachers of ‘spirit’ murdering black kids

Educating children is a straightforward business: All children should learn the basics of reading, writing, arithmetic, American history, and civics. (A second language is nice too.) Academically oriented children can continue with classroom learning, while children with practical interests can learn a trade. But indoctrinating children – that’s different. It requires a lot of work, especially if you want to ensure that black children end up uneducated and deeply hostile to the rest of America. Seattle, though, is willing to give it a try.

The Democrat party, which was formed in 1828, quickly became the party of foul racial obsessions that harm black Americans. Once slavery ended, the Democrats switched to Jim Crow, the KKK, eugenics, and the destruction of the black family. The racial obsessions now take the form of a sick, obsessive “love” that is precisely like the toxic love a parent with a severe personality disorder visits upon a helpless child.

The latest Democrat effort comes from the Seattle Public School system. Christopher F. Rufo, who is the go-to guy for toxic applications of Critical Race Theory around America, has a doozy this time. When you read this Twitter thread you will understand that, once again, Democrats are harming black children. If you want to uplift children of any race who live a marginal life, teach them the basics and then see how they blossom. If you want to destroy children, the following is a road map:

The trainers begin by claiming that teachers are colonizers of Native American "ancestral lands" and that “the United States was built off the stolen labor of kidnapped and enslaved Black people’s work, which created the profits that created our nation.” pic.twitter.com/lTSXFACqDD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

The trainers tell white teachers that they "must commit to the journey" of anti-whiteness, even if their "lizard-brain" makes them "afraid that [they] will have to talk about sensitive issues such as race, racism, classism, sexism, or any kind of ‘ism.’" pic.twitter.com/hfU94v4Rjy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Next, the teachers hold a discussion about “spirit murder,” which, according to Dr. Bettina Love, is the concept that Americans schools “murder the souls of Black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-Black, state-sanctioned violence.” pic.twitter.com/zvgfEI8IJ7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

In recent years, the district has expanded its Department of Racial Equity Advancement and deployed “racial equity teams” in dozens of schools. The stated goal is to “advance educational racial equity,” but in practice, this program often serves to enforce an ideological agenda. pic.twitter.com/zYjVRTTTK3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

In addition to depriving children of a decent education, this kind of racial obsession drives a stake into the heart of the American experiment. After a rough start, where we had to learn that the Constitution’s principles are universal and apply to all people, America became the most successful nation in the history of the world. Additionally, in the years leading up to Obama’s election, America was the least racist country in the world.

Since that election, though, the Democrat party’s racial obsessions, which it sees as a pathway to permanent political power, have riven America. The above lessons move us ever closer toward a racially stratified geographical entity that can never join together to become a functioning nation. The Democrats’ short term power grab will inevitably lead to a long-term national collapse – and China is patiently waiting.

