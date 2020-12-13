The rule of Google: Joe Biden lards up his administration with Big Tech execs

They don't call him 'quid pro Joe' for nothing.

Joe Biden is larding up his apparently coming administration with a revolving door of Big Tech executives.

According to Business Insider:

President-elect Joe Biden is relying on Big Tech to help oversee his transition to the White House. On Tuesday, he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris released a list of names for their "Agency Review Teams." These teams will go into each government agency and plan a smooth handover of power from President Donald Trump's administration to the Biden administration. As reported by Protocol and Ars Technica, the list includes several big players from the world of tech, including from Amazon, Uber, LinkedIn, Lyft, Airbnb, Dropbox, and Stripe.

The report says nobody from Google is there, but, wait, there's this:

The list contains no names from Google, but it does have an employee of Sidewalk Labs, an urban innovation company owned by Alphabet, Google's parent company. The list also contains employees of big Silicon Valley-linked philanthropy organizations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, and Schmidt Futures. The names on the list are not all guaranteed jobs inside the Biden administration once the transition is complete — although it is likely that at least some of them will stay on.

And there's also this, from someone on the left, who works at this plutocrat-hostile think tank:

Biden transition is quietly putting Google and Facebook employees into its transition landing teams. pic.twitter.com/UI2QZKTcz6 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 11, 2020

And don't think the quid pro Joe isn't real. The quid pro quo being seen is little more than Joe Biden rewarding his Big Tech campaign donors, whose in-kind donation to Democrats in censoring the news, particularly the news about Hunter Biden's crime- and corruption-filled laptop. Big Tech helped Joe, censoring news, manipulating search engine results, and now Joe is helping them, or at least selling out the government posts so that these officials can get in and run rampant.

Vanity Fair, which is a leftist rag, is up front and open about it:

Facebook is reportedly attempting to curry favor with Joe Biden and his incoming administration by planning a series of campaigns promoting top-line items on the president-elect’s agenda. The so-called “charm offensive,” according to the Financial Times, involves encouraging users to take the anticipated coronavirus vaccine and share content about the Paris Climate Agreement, which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from and Biden has pledged to rejoin as one of his first acts as president—part of the massive commitments to address climate change that he campaigned on. The move is a pivot away from Facebook’s generally hands-off approach to combating misinformation across its platform, which has made the website a kind of free-for-all for its billions of users.

That's right, Facebook is promising to do the Biden administration's bidding. Facebook also is facing a huge anti-trust suit to break it up, much as was done with the oil trusts at the turn of the 20th century and the telecom trusts in the 1970s and 1980s. Think that bit of helpfulness to Biden might just do the trick? (One thing is for sure here: It shows that President Trump could never be bought. Biden is another story and sure enough, he comes cheap.)

Tucker Carlson has a video, dating from September, about just how cozy Big Tech and their Democrats are, one hand washing the other, Big Tech doing its part to elect Democrats and Democrats protecting Big Tech. Big Tech comes into the Biden government, and when Democrats are out of power, Democrats go on to take jobs at Big Tech.

The revolving door revolves and revolves...

The implications, well beyond the selling of government to the people with the most money and censorship power, is hardly the half of it. These people specialize, in spying on Americans whether they know it or not. Carlson has a video of how Facebook does just that. Put them in the berths of Big Government, via Biden, and all of a sudden, it's all about the Lives of Others, spying on small people for small things, knowing everything they do, neighbor no longer trusting neighbor, and ballots no longer secret, which is socialism in its actual form.

It's disturbing as can be that with Biden a weak puppet, it's not just the Obamatons and Wall Street taking over, it's Big Tech. Big Tech knows it's in for a cushy ride with Joe Biden at the helm. For the rest of us, it's dangerous times.

Image credit: Doseiai2, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0