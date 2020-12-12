Texas GOP chair calls for 'union of states' and the left has a cow

After the Supreme Court refused to even hear the great Texas-plus-18-states request for legal relief on participating in a clearly fraud-tainted national election, a pall descended on a lot of the U.S.

The chairman of the Texas GOP suggested this as a post-legal-shutout remedy:

"The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

Which of course the left read as a thinly veiled call for secession. Here's The Hill's jump-to-conclusions headline:

Here's the screech of the Daily Mail:

Here's the Daily Beast:

Which is crap, on multiple fronts.

First, Texas is the one state in the union that actually does have the right to secede, it was embedded in its agreement to enter the union. So let's not have a cow about any talk like that coming from Allen West. If one state can do it, so can many, and never mind the Civil War, because let's face it, the Supreme Court has effectively ruled that how states run their affairs doesn't matter anymore and no one has 'standing' except for them. The Court has opened the gates to secession themselves by their refusal to grant Texas and its 18 allied states so much as a chance to plead their case. The refusal to hear sends the message that anything goes in the states.

And spare us the allusions to the Confederacy, a Democrat-led secession movement, as many leftist Twitterati are doing. West, as it happens, is Black, and Texas was the state where Juneteenth was first celebrated, quite possibly by West's ancestors. This is no Confederate thing.

The most annoying thing about this, though, is that West didn't call for secession. He made a call for a "union of states," as in, club. Far from being secession, this is what is known as civil society. It makes sense actually, because states have been denied legal relief and told they're to be forced into participating in fraudulent elections as determined by four corruption-infested blue cities. Legal remedies have been nixed and conservatives have now been shut out.

Instead of stewing about it, the Texas GOP is proposing some other kind of action, a natural move actually. It's gathering its friends among states and calling for them to put their heads together. People with common interests, in this case, following the Constitution, have always gathered in constitutionally guaranteed associations, Alexis de Tocqueville wrote all about it, and it's right there in the First Amendment.

Sure, something like a 'union of states' could grow into something more forceful (this is why tyrants are always trying to stomp out freedom of association), but that's not what's being called for now, nor is it being threatened. Civil society groups exist to talk things over, to put ideas together, to create fellowship, and create proposed solutions, and then move to influence society further. The idea here is to make things better and use the multiplier effect of many entities acting as one.

Nobody's threatening secession for seeking to form a 'union of states.' What West is proposing now is talking it over as a group so that no secretive Antifa-style thugcraft from embittered Republicans, feeling disenfranchised by all the voter fraud in four socialist one-party-city hellholes, is what follows. Human beings always form associations based on common interest. Antifa operates in secret because its aims are illegally violent and chaotic. A union of states is precisely the opposite. West may well be onto something because what this country needs is relief from fraud-tainted elections.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain