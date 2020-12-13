Systemic discrimination? In the U.S.? Well, yes…

There is systemic discrimination, racism and bigotry in this country today.

It is directed against small business owners, conservatives, straight, white “cis-males,” Christians, the middle class, firearm owners, traditionalists, those inhabiting flyover country, and Trump supporters. (Reverse intersectionality ensures that those who are members of more than one of these groups face increasing vitriol.) In fact, the only ones not targeted by structural, systemic discrimination and hate speech are leftist elites, certain of their favored identity groups, Antifa, and members of the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM).

Don’t believe it? Think of Affirmative Action, race-based admissions policies, IRS harassment of conservative groups and individuals, Hollywood’s near ubiquitous portrayal of white businessmen and Christians as deeply flawed or downright evil, and late-night “comedians” ceaseless (and humorless) attacks on all things Trumpian/Republican. For starters. Study after study shows that the mainstream media have presented President Trump and stories surrounding his administration in a negative light roughly 90 to 95 percent of the time… while fawning over Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Almost every newspaper and magazine features page after page of smears, innuendo and outright lies about Trump and his every action, while proffering glowing coverage on his political opponents.

And then there is Big Tech. The giant social media companies have made a mockery of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA), which indemnifies “platforms” from potential legal issues stemming from their content. They have eagerly utilized the benefits the act grants to those entities supposedly not censoring and discriminating content, while continually censoring and discriminating against content, including that of the President of the United States, in the manner of a partisan “publisher.”

Big Tech and its founders should be embarrassed and shamed. Those that comprise it have been traitorous to their country, the system that fostered their stunning success, the ideals that they supposedly once held dear… and, ultimately, to themselves.

In the past few weeks, this bigotry culminated in the various forces of deceit, discrimination, intimidation, and marginalization coalescing in systemic fashion to steal the 2020 presidential election from President Trump and between 73 and 80+ million Americans.

Discrimination usually stems from one group of people believing they are superior in one or more respects to others. Statists, elitists, Socialists, Marxists, totalitarians -- call them what you will -- believe they know how to govern a society better than anyone else. They also believe they know how to run your life better than you do. This necessarily leads them to drastically limit your freedoms while leaving themselves free to do as they please.

The Founders knew this, which is why they believed in a limited, republican form of government. The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution states: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people. It is why they created the three co-equal branches of government (that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t name), a bicameral legislature and the Electoral College.

“The Swamp” is almost unimaginably wide and deep. Those in the vast left-wing conspiracy are actively seeking to dismantle all the checks and balances the Founders put in place. Because they are impediments to their power. And, to them, that is the only thing that matters. As we have seen, time and time again, they will use intimidation, “cancellation,” discrimination, violence, looting, burning and theft to get what they desire.

They now essentially control all the major institutions in the country. When they get control of all three branches of government, it will be nearly impossible for the rest of us to regain our freedoms. We could scream “discrimination,” but they won’t care. Or we could run for our “safe spaces”… but they would probably already have mandated that we be there.

Discrimination graphic by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images