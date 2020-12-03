Stacey Abrams's 'New Georgia Project' seems to have some problems with voter fraud

Stacey Abrams, who made the world's biggest stink when she narrowly lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, claiming voter suppression (over the legally mandated cleaning of voter rolls) and then famously refusing to concede, apparently has some pretty peculiar ideas about who's entitled to vote.

According to Fox News, citing the make-it-right voter registration group she founded (emphasis mine):

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has launched investigations into several groups, including one founded by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, for seeking to "aggressively" register "ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters" before the state's Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. Raffensperger's office on Wednesday said the investigations are into groups including America Votes, Vote Forward and The New Georgia Project — which was founded by Abrams and previously chaired by Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock. Raffensperger for weeks has issued warnings against efforts to register individuals who are ineligible to vote in Georgia's runoff elections or to encourage people to come to Georgia with the sole purpose of casting ballots. "I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations," Raffensperger said in a statement Wednesday. "The security of Georgia's elections is of the utmost importance." Raffensperger said Wednesday that his office has "received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state."

Turns out when she was whining and kvetching about her Georgia gubernatorial loss, she must have thought dead people and out-of-staters also had a right to vote. The grassroots get-out-the-vote group she founded, The New Georgia Project, a $10-million effort that appears to be funded by the Soros-backed Democracy Alliance, is under investigation for just those practices. Atlanta magazine notes that in 2015, the group was having trouble registering legitimate voters. So it looks as if they've decided to expand the pool.

Naturally, they deny it:

"As Georgians are turning out in record numbers to have their voices heard at the polls, the Secretary of State is resorting to desperate attempts to smear law-abiding organizations and scare eligible Georgians from registering to vote in critical upcoming elections. We will not be deterred," said Nsé Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project. "This attack on our organization comes at a time when people across the country have witnessed the strength of our program and the collective power of a new Georgia electorate that embraces a system of inclusivity and opportunity for all Georgians. The timing is not accidental," she continued.

But Georgia official Raffensberger said he had "very specific" allegations of fraudulent registrations, and coming from her group among others. It wouldn't be surprising if a group that had trouble finding legitimate voters might just move into new "markets" to achieve its unrealistic goals. The group has many ties to the Communist Party USA, according to KeyWiki, and therefore zero scruples.

What's disgusting is that Abrams bills herself as Ms. Clean. Actually, she could be even ethically dirtier than even the average machine Democrat.

Newt Gingrich, a fellow Georgian, knows the matter well. According to the Associated Press, reporting on Abrams's lost 2018 election, he said:

"You have a Democrat Party that has a long history of stealing [elections] whose defense is to attack everybody else," said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Republican who represented Georgia. "It's a strategy." Mr. Gingrich argued that Democrats these days present themselves as presumed winners, whether in a swing state like Florida or a red state like Texas, with the angle of thus being able to challenge any election result that does not go their way. "It's almost as if they believe they have a divine right to win. So if they lose in Georgia or they lose in Alabama it must have been stolen," he said. Indeed, such prominent Democrats as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sherrod Brown of Ohio declared that the only way Ms. Abrams could have lost the election was if she had been cheated. They didn't change their position after the election was called in favor of Republican Brian Kemp.

And with a Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, apparently determined to be Georgia's Republican Jimmy Carter, Abrams's group is operating at maximum speed. It's pretty ironic that a group that could paint itself so sensitive to electoral fairness could really be a front for stealing lost elections.

