December 2, 2020

South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem fights back at CBS News

By Thomas Lifson

South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem is a rising star on the GOP and national political scenes — telegenic, forceful, conservative, and unafraid to stand up against the tide of propaganda demanding drastic shutdowns in the face of a seasonal virus.  Under her leadership, South Dakota has not closed down its small businesses, has allowed life as normal to proceed, and has thrived.  Maturely, that makes her and her state the target for media opprobrium.

Last night, CBS News decided to lead off its latest dose of COVID panic with video from South Dakota, claiming the state has the highest per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19 and implying a crisis there.

Governor Noem was having none of it and fired back a tweet:

Don't mess with Kristi.

