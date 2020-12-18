So where are all the conservatives on the Forbes list of '100 most powerful women'?

Forbes last week released its 2020 list of “The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.” The women on the list—whose diversity spans 30 countries and four generations—include Senator Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, singers Beyoncé Knowles and Taylor Swift, and former Georgia gubernatorial runner-up Stacey Abrams. While many well-deserving women who have risen into leadership roles in politics, media, and business grace Forbes’ 17th annual list, there is a noticeable gap: conservative women.

We don’t usually associate Forbes with liberal media, but the platform’s newly-minted list draws attention to the broader mainstream media’s antipathy for women who espouse traditional conservative values. The left, who fancy their team as the singular choice for women, champion only a limited set: those who conform to socialist doctrine. Left-wingers and their media allies heap excessive praise upon their progressive darlings—frequently for merely being of the female sex—while simultaneously either entirely ignoring or openly ridiculing free-thinking females whose allegiance to the Constitution and leadership acumen portends peril.

In commendable contrast, Republicans empower worldly women who have established themselves as forerunners, each in their own right. In fact, the Grand Old Party is even led by a woman, Ronna Romney McDaniel. She was elevated to her role as Chair of the Republican National Committee due to her adroit leadership of the Michigan Republican Party.

A record number of women will serve in the next Congress following the 2020 elections. Among them, four outstanding GOPAC-endorsed female candidates—Stephanie Bice (OK-5), Michelle Fischbach (MN-7), and Nancy Mace (SC-1), and Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11)—will occupy seats previously held by Democrats.

Women have also featured prominently in President Trump’s administration. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and her predecessor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and former senior counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, immediately come to mind as faces and voices of the administration. Four women serve in cabinet and cabinet-level positions, including the first woman to hold the post of Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Gina Haspel.

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has been a central asset within the administration and a key player behind the scenes for some of America’s most notable accomplishments under President Trump. Before entering her father’s White House, she was also a successful businesswoman.

Ambassador Nikki Haley, President Trump’s first appointee to Ambassador to the United Nations, maintains her status as an influential figure on the right. Throughout her path-breaking political career, which began in the South Carolina House of Representatives, the ambassador has earned accolades as the first Indian-American to hold office in South Carolina and first female governor of the state, first Asian-American female governor, youngest governor in the country and second governor of Indian descent, and first Indian-American in a presidential cabinet. And she may one day make history as the first female and first Asian-American president of the United States.

Dozens of women serve in a chief advisory and decision-making roles. Despite the mainstream media lauding Joe Biden for assembling an all-female communications team, that was already the case within the Trump administration. What’s more, nearly half of all White House staffers are women.

A total of 39 confirmed United States District Judges and eight United States Circuit Judges appointed by President Trump are women. And the President’s third appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, was a distinguished jurist and former academic leader who just so happens to also be female.

The conservative media is also comprised of many sharp and articulate women, including popular analysts like Maria Bartiromo and Dagen McDowell on Fox Business, and Laura Ingraham and Dana Perino on Fox News.

Progressives mock conservative women as traitors to their own sex. They allege that pro-life, science-denying, regressive conservative female candidates will limit women’s rights and choices if permitted to rise. And they refuse to acknowledge the intelligence and accomplishments of conservative women because doing so would lend credibility to their diverse ideas, a sacrilege in the progressive religion.

In reality, it is policies aligned with free markets, limited government, and the First Amendment that provide women more choices, not less. That’s what the left and the media don’t want women to find out—and conservative women are well-positioned to tell them.

Jessica Curtis is a Republican strategist and the executive director of GOPAC.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain.