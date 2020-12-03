Scrub-a-dub-dub: Biden appointees attempt to erase their Internet pasts

Joe Biden, who plays a moderate Democrat on television, has quite a crew of extremists in his cavalcade of appointees in a presumed Biden administration. Now they're trying to scrub their Internet pasts.

Wonder why.

The first example (that we know of) came from Office of Management and Budget nominee, Neera Tanden, a person we got a good look at when the Democratic National Committee's email server was hacked and we learned all about what she thought of things.

According to National Review's Jim Geraghty:

Tanden gets into a lot of Twitter fights, no doubt from her acid tongue, with many snipes directed at Republicans who will have to confirm her in the Senate. She's now scrubbing and scrubbing, erasing at least 1,000 tweets, trying to make sure no one sees them.

According to CNN, they contained things like this:

This is the real 'her' and she would rather most Americans not see. Sen. Tom Cotton said that the attacks on GOP senators were small potatoes, and what really bothered Senate members was her pure unadultered leftwing extremism.

But there's plenty more and it goes well beyond snarky tweets.

According to the Washington Free Beacon:

The Washington, D.C., consulting firm cofounded by President-elect Joe Biden’s secretary of state nominee, Antony Blinken, has removed from its website details of its China-related business as the firm’s work has drawn scrutiny following Biden's election victory. As recently as late July, WestExec Advisors touted its work helping major American universities court donations in China without jeopardizing Pentagon-funded research grants. An archived version of the WestExec site states that "U.S. research universities" were among the company’s clients and that the consultancy worked with schools to "remain a trusted partner for DoD-sponsored research grants while expanding foreign research collaboration, accepting foreign donations, and welcoming foreign students in key STEM programs." The company deleted references to such work from its website between July 26 and August 2, weeks before Biden accepted his nomination at the Democratic National Convention in late August.

And among the denizens of that company are Tony Blinken, who's been nominated for the State department; Michele Flournoy, the likely defense department nominee, Avril Haines, the proposed intelligence chief; and Jen Psaki, the public relations spokesweasel.

Shouldn't China activities be an important point of scrutiny before confirming Joe Biden's nominees?

There isn't much to be done about China Joe, whose son Hunter's pay-to-play quid-pro-quo China activities are a point of scandal, but certainly Biden's nominees deserve reasonable scrutiny in the Senate and from the American people. Right now. the Biden appoints' Internet scrubbing suggests a bid to cover their tracks.

And China happens to be the number one adversary. Which means that the revolving door of lobbyists taking China's money, doing China's bidding, and suddenly leading U.S. national security is boggling.

There's enough evidence out there of what they have done to eliminate a perceived need to scrub their records, but it's hardly an ethical tack. They owe us news of what they've done that involves original documents and posts. What, again, are they hiding?

