Raphael Warnock oversaw summer camp that abused children

In 2002, when Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock was a pastor at Maryland’s Douglas Memorial Community Church, he was arrested for interfering with a child abuse investigation at a camp he oversaw. The mainstream media has been aggressively disinterested in this story. However, Alana Goodman of the Washington Free Beacon did some investigative legwork and tracked down a man who had suffered true abuse while staying at the camp.

Anthony Washington was 12 years old in 2002, when his family moved to Baltimore, Maryland, from California. His mother hoped that by sending Anthony and his sister to Camp Farthest Out – a rural church-run camp for urban children –the two children would make friends. Instead, Anthony found himself subjected to straight out child-abuse:

Counselors were young, in their late teens or early 20s, and showed little interest in taking care of the campers, Washington said. As a punishment for wetting his bed, he said a counselor forced him to spend the next night sleeping outside by himself on the basketball court. “I’m like, ‘Hell no I’m not, it’s cold out there,’” he said. “[The counselors] wouldn’t let me in the house, not at all. … Shut the door to the cabin, locked it,” he said. “It was dark. There wasn’t nothing out there but the basketball court. I ain’t never experienced nothing like that. Like, you’re not in a tent, you’re not in nothing. You’re just out, God knows where.” Counselors also threw urine on him from a bucket they used when there wasn’t a bathroom nearby, he added. “I went through that experience myself. I don’t even like talking about this s**t. That s**t happened. … It was like in a bucket. They would keep that s**t in a bucket,” he said.

The children at the camp were barred from speaking to the parents, but when Anthony finally could tell his mother what happened, she went ballistic and sued. Evidentiary documents have gone missing, but Anthony told Goodman that his family received a large settlement.

Whether because of Anthony’s experience or because other children talked about abuse at the camp, the state sent investigators to gather more information. Once again doing the legwork the mainstream media used to do, the Free Beacon located records from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. These records showed,

[T]hat campers were routinely left unsupervised; staffers were not subject to required criminal background check; and at least five cases of child abuse or neglect were brought against the camp’s director, who was ultimately forced to resign.

By 2003, the State shut down the camp.

Warnock was not directly accused of abuse. Instead, he was the person ultimately responsible for the camp. As the senior pastor in the church from 2001 until roughly 2005, “His job included overseeing the expansion of the church’s sleepaway camp, Camp Farthest Out, which served inner-city children.” The buck stopped with him.

It was the State’s investigation into the child abuse claims that led to Warnock’s arrest. Because Democrats are frequently arrested for political protests – and are quite proud of those arrests -- it’s important to note that there was nothing political about Warnock’s arrest. He was obstructing an investigation into child abuse that occurred on his watch:

Warnock was arrested at Camp Farthest Out on July 31, 2002, after a Maryland state trooper said he repeatedly disrupted her interviews with counselors while she was investigating allegations of child abuse. Warnock and another reverend were charged with “hindering and obstructing” police, but the charges were later dropped by the state prosecutor.

You can see the arrest report here, detailing Warnock’s appalling behavior.

As for Anthony Washington, he was unaware that Warnock is fighting for a seat in the U.S. Senate. When he heard, Anthony was appalled.

“I don’t think nobody like [Warnock] should be running for damn Senate nowhere, running a camp like that,” he told the Free Beacon. “He should not be running for government.”

Anthony is correct.

A man who is responsible for children’s welfare and allows them to be abused does not belong in the U.S. Senate.

A man who intentionally obstructs an investigation into child abuse does not belong in the U.S. Senate.

A man who praises Louis Farrakhan, an arch anti-Semite, anti-American, and anti-white racist, does not belong in the U.S. Senate.

A man who slanders Israel, the only liberal democracy in the Middle East, does not belong in the U.S. Senate.

A man who calls the police “gangsters and thugs” does not belong in the U.S. Senate.

And a man who runs over his wife’s foot and shows almost clinical coldness when defending himself does not belong in the U.S. Senate.

Georgia citizens, you need to make sure that Kelly Loeffler wins because Warnock is everything an American senator shouldn’t be.

