Professor asserts Black votes should count twice

“One person, one vote” is no longer enough for progressives, apparently. Professor Brandon Hasbrouck, who teaches criminal law, race relations law and critical theory at Washington and Lee University, believes the votes of Black Americans should be counted twice in all U.S. elections as a form of “voter reparations.” Hasbrouck wrote a piece published in The Nation in which he stated that the core problem is the Electoral College. He posited that it is somehow unfair that the mostly white state of Wyoming gets three electors while Atlanta, which is 58% Black, gets none, and “can only occasionally overcome the mostly white and conservative votes from elsewhere in the state.”

Umm, professor, Electoral College votes are divvied up by state, and Atlanta is a city. And the large black population of Atlanta goes a long way towards determining who wins the state of Georgia, and therefore its Electoral College votes, whether small, rural, white towns and hamlets like it or not. The eminent purveyor of “race relations law” wrote: "Vote reparations would create possibilities to build what W.E.B. Du Bois called ‘abolition democracy,’ or the practice of achieving a racially just society. Abolition democracy invites us to engage with abolition not as a finite goal but as a radical process of challenging injustices wherever and in whatever form they might appear. Vote reparations would empower us to replace oppressive institutions with life-affirming structures of economic, social, and political equality. And if our elected representatives did not prioritize this transformational work, we could vote them out.” Twice.

He added, “Vote reparations would be a giant step toward remedying our nation’s long history of denying and devaluing Black votes. To address systemic racism, we must transform how we choose our government.” By denying and devaluing white votes, in a systematically racist manner! And we already have transformed how we choose our government. We now know leftists steal elections if they aren’t sure if they can win them fairly.

This reveals Professor Hasbrouck’s idea as not only absurdly racist, but entirely superfluous at this point.

But the nutty professor doesn’t stop there. He also thinks the votes of Native Americans should count twice. As should those of anyone who has “suffered similar disenfranchisement.” Really? Who is the judge of that? Professor Hasbrouck alone? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Antifa? A panel of “experts?” The Biden administration?

In the interest of wokeness, perhaps we should henceforth tabulate all votes based solely on the intersectional identity of those who cast them. Allow me to illustrate. Let’s say that straight, white females are the baseline, and their ballots count as one vote. Those of straight, white, Christian males could be worth 3/5 of a vote. Those of white, lesbian, atheists could count as one and a half. Are you a garden-variety cis-Black agnostic? Your vote counts twice. Bisexual, Buddhist, Pacific-Islander? Your vote will be counted three times. Transgender, pangender, Jamaican mulatto transvestite Rastafarian? Congratulations, your vote will be counted no less than five times!

In all seriousness, this idea not only makes a mockery of a democratic republic, if implemented it would bring it down. For, as Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Image credit: Pixy public domain