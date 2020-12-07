Problem for Biden: Turns out the Cuban microwave attacks on U.S. personnel were quite real

One thing you be sure about when speaking of the Miami Cubans is that everything they say about the Castro regime always turns out to be absolutely real.

The latest, from the New York Times, citing a government investigation, says that Cuban microwave attacks on U.S. personnel were ajust what happened.

WASHINGTON — The most probable cause of a series of mysterious afflictions that sickened American spies and diplomats abroad in the past several years was radiofrequency energy, a type of radiation that includes microwaves, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has concluded in a report. The conclusion by a committee of 19 experts in medicine and other fields cited “directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy” as “the most plausible mechanism” to explain the illness, which came to be known as Havana syndrome, though they said that they could not rule out other possible causes and that secondary factors may have contributed to symptoms, according to a copy of the report obtained by The New York Times. The report, which was commissioned by the State Department, provides the most definitive explanation yet of the illness that struck scores of government employees, first at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2016, and then in China and other countries. Many of the officers suffered from dizziness, fatigue, headaches, and loss of hearing, memory and balance, and some were forced into permanent retirement.

Which presents some problems for presumptive president-elect Joe Biden, who's vowed to "thaw" relations with Cuba instead of punish, block, and sue the hell out of them. He sacrificed the Cuban-American vote and lost Florida, sure enough, by a large margin. But that didn't matter much, because he's all in for restoring the failed policies of President Obama.

According to Foreign Policy, a pointed-headed policy rag for the Washington swamp:

As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, all signals point to a change in U.S. policy on Cuba. On the campaign trail, Biden enthusiastically indicated that he would pursue an opening with the dictatorship to reverse course on four years of sanctions under U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump’s policies undid much of the work of the Obama administration to break the long-standing stalemate between the United States and Cuba, such as normalizing relations with the Castro dictatorship, offering concessions, and working closely with Cuban officials to restart economic and diplomatic relations.

According to Reuters:

A top Biden foreign policy adviser told Reuters on condition of anonymity last week that the Democrat would “reverse the decisions that are separating families, limitations on family travel and remittances” if he won the White House. That suggests, amongst various measures, that Biden could re-staff the U.S. embassy in Havana, which the Trump administration reduced to skeletal staffing after a series of mysterious illnesses among diplomats stationed there.

Yes, right, and Castro, Incorporated, which still runs the socialist hellhole, will all of a sudden stop his microwave attacks on Cuban diplomats, and maybe take his spies and secret police agents out of Venezuela. No wonder Castro's men are applauding the presumed presidency of Biden.

How exactly are visas to be processed, for one, without a U.S. embassy? Will Biden start sending U.S. diplomats to Havana after the Cuban government harmed and disabled -- and lied about -- the microwave attacks on U.S. diplomats and embassy personnel? Who'd want to go there with the prospect of life-changing microwave brain injuries as their Cuban souvenir?

Castro, recall, did that as soon as President Obama restored ties with Cuba and then went to Havana to do the wave in some stadium with Raul Castro. He was easily played for a fool. And worse still, the Ben Rhodes-initiated move (Ben wrote all about it in his memoirs, completely unaware of what a useful idiot he was) opened the gates for hard crackdowns, mob acts, beatings and jailings of dissidents, for big crimes like going to church. That, plus the microwave attacks on U.S. diplomats, with life-changing consequences for them, and zero admission of culpability for them from the Castroites, really does tell us a lot about what this regime is about. Want a brain injury? By all means go to Havana on Biden's behalf, so that Biden can please the progressives. Ain't being a sacrificial lamb fun?

It just goes to show that Biden's a fool for wanting to help Castro and his odious regime to cling to power. Harming U.S. personnel should be an invading offense. But with Biden in the saddle, all we will see is appeasement and free stuff for the tropical socialist hellhole regime in the Caribbean.

Image credit: Fox News, via shareable YouTube video, screen shot