President Trump’s latest televised interview set for Sunday morning

Readers who are interested in President Trump’s first television interview since the unfavorable Supreme Court ruling on Friday may want to set their alarms or DVRs for Sunday morning’s broadcast of Fox & Friends Weekend on the Fox News Channel. The program, which airs from 6-10 AM ET, has scheduled the program’s M-F co-host Brian Kilmeade’s interview with the president, which is set to be recorded later today at the annual Army-Navy football game in West Point, NY.

According to Fox News, the president is expected to “discuss the ongoing election lawsuits, the COVID-19 vaccine and the Army-Navy football game, among other topics.”

As Newsweek reported:

It will be the third-straight year Trump has attended the game, and fourth since getting elected in 2016. He attended the 2016 game as president-elect and joined the CBS play-by-play tandem in the broadcast booth that year.

CBS will broadcast the game live starting at 3PM ET on Saturday. In the context of the Covid-19 Plandemic and ongoing lockdowns, an article at CBS Sports dot com noted the unique setting for this year’s game:

For the first time since World War II, the teams are playing at Army's Michie Stadium. Philadelphia has hosted the game for 89 of its 120 years. The city decided to pass this year because of concerns about COVID-19. The only attendees in 38,000-seat Michie Saturday will be the Corps of Cadets and the Brigade of Midshipmen. Usually, they would march into a packed NFL stadium full of glory and hope and pride. This year? "I've told our players it may never be here again, so let's defend our turf," [Army team coach Jeff] Monken said.

Fox News can be expected to release one or two brief teaser soundbites from the interview later today prior to its full showing on Sunday morning.

President Trump and Brian Kilmeade after a December 2010 interview on Kilmeade and Friends radio show

Source: YouTube screengrab

Despite his widely reported criticisms of Fox this year News, President Trump has once again chosen the cable news channel as the place to share his thoughts and opinions with a national television audience. In advance of the meeting of the Electors of the Electoral College on Tuesday, the President’s comments have the potential of making some major news.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran journalist who writes about politics, media, popular culture, and health care for American Thinker and other publications. He also appears in the media, including recently as a contributor to OANN and BBC World News. Peter's website is http://peter.media. His YouTube channel is here. For updates on his work, follow Peter on Twitter at @pchowka.