Poor perfectly innocent Hunter Biden

No doubt about it, these are interesting times. Everybody right now is focused on the recently stolen national election. Sadly, perfectly innocent people are getting pummeled in the fire fight, falling as collateral damage in the vicious political wars.

Exhibit A: Poor innocent Hunter Biden. He once had a perfectly innocent laptop that only had things on it like wedding announcements, congratulations to friends on their newborns, etc. Then some right-wing fanatic cobbled together a duplicate laptop and replaced Hunter's real, perfectly innocent laptop with the incriminating laptop loaded with porn and emails naming his dad as “the big guy” and other outrageous stuff. The two laptops looked exactly alike with identical dents, passwords, histories, fingerprints, etc. A thoroughly professional job.

Poor Hunter innocently presented what he thought was his perfectly innocent laptop for maintenance, never once suspecting that the fascist right pays thousands of small computer repair shops to stay open throughout America just in case a chance like this turns up.

The right-wing fanatic computer repair guy copied the contents onto a hard drive and sold it to right-wing fascist Trump supporters for several million dollars in cold, hard cash in small nonconsecutively-numbered used bills in an old and well-worn suitcase. He then submitted the laptop to the FBI which promptly lost it for several months or maybe years, but it wasn’t their fault, they’re only human and mistakes do get made.

A lot of mistakes. A lot of the time. Especially times like these.

Thus was poor innocent Hunter set up, probably by a woman. Everybody in D.C. will nod knowingly and Joe Biden will be sworn in as president. Joe’s DoJ and FBI will take good care of that computer repair guy and the country can lapse back into its somnolent coma, secure in the knowledge that Joe Biden’s boy is someone Joe can be proud of, a chip off the old block, and that things are right and fair in America.

