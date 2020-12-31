Our modern American royalty don't have any skin in the game

They tell us we must stay in our houses and leave only if we have essential business. They tell us we should not gather with family or friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, weddings, funerals, the birth of a child, or any other traditional and important event. They tell us we cannot eat at a restaurant, send our kids to school, worship at church, or shop at a local small business.

It's for our collective good, we are told, against a pandemic virus with a 0.017 U.S. death rate. Listen to the scientists, heed the experts, obey your leaders or face consequences. In Costa Mesa, California, Mayor Katrina Foley has imposed a $100.00 fine if you are caught in public without a face covering — at least you are not thrown in prison or worse, as is the case in some communist countries. If you are an opinion or political leader in the U.S., however, you are exempt from the rules and consequences. Think Governor Gavin Newsom's dinner, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hair salon venture, or Dr. Deborah Birx's Thanksgiving trip.

Winston Churchill famously walked the streets of London while the Nazis (real Nazis) bombarded relentlessly. Generals MacArthur and Patton were seen close to the front lines while bullets were flying overhead. The military leaders serving during the Revolutionary War were leading the charge, swords held high. True leaders sacrifice along with those who follow. They have skin in the game!

Modern-day politicians do nothing of the kind. They issue tyrannical COVID mandates that they regularly violate for one thin reason or another but expect their subjects to follow. They do this while collecting an uninterrupted paycheck and continuing benefits just as their salaried constituents miss theirs.

Clinical depression has reached heights not seen in 100 years, unemployment has decimated families, and the suicide rate has escalated. The risk associated with social isolation and loneliness far exceeds the risk of COVID. In the meantime, tyrannical governors continue to mislead, exaggerate, and flat-out lie about our current situation along with a complicit media. The credibility of our elected leaders has reached an all-time low in no small way because they have no skin in the game — they have made themselves immune to their own restrictions.

We are told to follow the science. What they mean is follow the scientists who agree with them. Dissenting scientists, regardless of their credentials, are censured, silenced, and fired from their posts while they are berated by a biased Fourth Estate and by a prejudiced academia. This centralization of power in so many sectors of government is frightening along with the accompanying crushing of dissent. The entrenched and at times authoritarian ruling political class is eerily similar to how things work in Communist China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is now following the former Soviet Union edict: "The future is known, it is the past that is always changing." The WHO has now changed its past while assuming that it knows the future. In June 2020, the WHO described herd immunity as "when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection." As of November 2020, that passage has been erased from its history and replaced by "a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached ... not by exposing them to it."

I am not optimistic that the freedoms and separation of powers enshrined by our Constitution will be available to future generations unless we awaken the revolutionary spirit that threw tea into Boston Harbor or that followed a 33-year-old Thomas Jefferson who drafted the Declaration of Independence. All of our Revolutionary leaders recognized that the fault with the authoritarian ruling class of England started with the fact that they saw the events in the colonies intellectually, but without skin in the game, they couldn't solve the problems they created.

