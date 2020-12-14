Obama lets the cat out of the bag: He's got plans to make Joe Biden his stooge

Joe Biden, who couldn't even get President Obama's endorsement during the primaries, now has word that Obama may well use him as his marionette stooge for what's in fact a third Obama term.

He's not even trying to hide it.

In an interview over the weekend with Stephen Colbert for The Late Show, Obama admitted:

Transcript:

... and I used to say, you know what, if I can make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front-man, or a front-woman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the ... stuff, and then I could sort of deliver the lines but someone was doing all the talking and ceremony, I'd be fine with that ...

This ought to be embarrassing for Biden, given that Obama is effectively letting word slip out that he intends to be Biden's backseat driver, telling the old dotard what to do from behind closed doors, maybe even from some basement. That's not exactly a vote of confidence, even as Biden presumably assumes the reins of the richest and most powerful nation on Earth.

Everyone suspected that this was the real idea — Biden serving as a placeholder for a third Obama term while Obama called the shots. RedState points out that this is exactly what Vladimir Putin did, when election laws prohibited him from seeking an additional term, so he placed a obedient loyalist, Dmitri Medvedev, into the presidential slot until he could get himself back into power. The same thing happened in Argentina as the Kirchner gang, husband and wife, traded off with each other for the nation's top job, leaving the country in shambles.

Biden's smallness, venality, and malleability make him a perfect front man for Obama, which is pretty obvious to normal people. Obama, recall, has a long history of contempt for Biden, stating that nobody could screw things up as Biden could, and advising Biden as he contemplated his presidential run by saying, "Joe, you don't have to do this." No "good luck" and "best wishes" there.

Now Obama finds that Biden could be useful in that great stooge fantasy he posited to Colbert. Biden, after all, is politically weak, with no mass following and no political coattails even as he "won" the fraud-infused presidential election. Biden also had very weak traction leading up to his sudden Super Tuesday nomination brought on by an endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn. Prior to that, Biden was a washed up old joke, and Kamala Harris played with him on the debate stage like a chew toy. It's kind of odd, is it not, that Biden, who got nearly 20 million more votes than Obama, would be so weak that he'd need to take orders from his supposedly weaker previous boss.

RedState also points out that Biden's now got the lean and hungry Obama-linked Kamala at his side, and worse still is larding up his Cabinet with former Obama administration retreads such as Tom Vilsack and Susan Rice.

Ben Rhodes and Valerie Jarrett, we assume, won't be far behind.

It's not a pretty picture. Presumably, Biden has a presidential legacy to think of as he ascends the ranks of "history," and presumably, he would want to make his own mark, striking out on his own from under the shadow of Obama.

But with Obama making talk about whispering to Joe like some infernal boyar in medieval Russia's "time of troubles," Biden can't help but look small. Obama admits he fantasizes about continuing to call the shots in an undeclared third term, while sure enough, Biden plays his pathetic puppet. As for the rest of us, and for world leaders, too, all that is conveyed is that Biden is weak, a yes man, and not truly presidential.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain.