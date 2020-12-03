Most of what we see as news today are rumor stories trashing Trump, while truthful news stories are buried

There is a news story out that the Justice Department is investigating if someone offered a bribe to someone at the White House for a pardon for someone. There is no evidence that Trump was involved or knew, but the media certainly want the public to believe he was. Trump has given few clemencies and pardons, and Obama gave a lot. My guess is that people offer different things for pardons all the time. I bet if the media cared, they would find lots of questionable pardons from Obama.

There is also a rumor story, reported as if it were news, that Trump has discussed a pardon of Rudy and Trump family members.

There is as much evidence of this story being true as the Russian collusion lies; Ferguson, Mo. lies; Charlottesville lies; Kavanaugh lies; white Christian boys lies; and the Atlantic story that Trump disparaged the military. Yet, as with those stories, the media spread these ones as if they were true.

Twitter and other media outlets don't block the known lies about Trump, but they block Trump and other conservatives just because they disagree. They have never cared about facts.

If anyone wants to see a president who sold a pardon for cash, he just needs to look at perjurer and serial woman-abuser Bill Clinton.

He pardoned the rich rogue oil trader Marc Rich, who evaded massive amounts of taxes, accompanied by donations from Rich's ex-wife Denise to the Democrat National Committee, the Clinton presidential campaign, and Hillary's New York Senate campaign. Rich traded oil with Cuba, Libya, Iran, and South Africa when the U.S. had sanctions on them.

Obama's wing man and perjurer Eric Holder facilitated the pardon.

Clinton also gave Clemency to Puerto Rican terrorists to help Hillary's campaign.

But Trump supposedly abused his power by pardoning an innocent man targeted by a corrupt FBI.

More Surprises: FBI Releases Files On Bill Clinton's Pardon Of Marc Rich At the time of the pardon, Rich was an international fugitive who had fled to Switzerland. His ex-wife had donated to the Democratic National Committee, the Clinton Presidential Library and Hillary Clinton's New York Senate campaign, raising suspicion about the pardon.

How Eric Holder Facilitated the Most Unjust Presidential Pardon in American History Marc Rich, the man who got away with it, died last week, and I would be remiss if I let his death pass without comment. Rich became internationally notorious in 2001, when, as a fugitive from justice, he was pardoned by Bill Clinton in the last hours of his administration. What many don't recall is that Attorney General Eric Holder, who was then a deputy attorney general, was instrumental in securing Rich's pardon. Rich was a pioneering commodities trader who made billions dealing in oil and other goods. He had a habit of dealing with nations with which trade was embargoed, like Iran, Libya, Cuba, and apartheid South Africa. Rich also had a habit of not paying his taxes, to the point where one observer said that "Marc Rich is to asset concealment what Babe Ruth was to baseball." The United States indicted Rich in 1983, hitting him with charges — tax evasion, wire fraud, racketeering, trading with the enemy — that could've brought life in prison. Rich fled the country. Finally, in 2000, he saw some return on his efforts. Eric Holder was the key man. As deputy AG, Holder was in charge of advising the president on the merits of various petitions for pardon. Jack Quinn, a lawyer for Rich, approached Holder about clemency for his client. Quinn was a confidant of Al Gore, then a candidate for president; Holder had ambitions of being named attorney general in a Gore administration. A report from the House Committee on Government Reform on the Rich debacle later concluded that Holder must have decided that cooperating in the Rich matter could pay dividends later on.

The Clintons took massive kickbacks throughout their careers, while sucking off the public teat. If Russians gave enough to the Clintons, they could get Uranium One...and they did

But the Democrat campaign workers posing as journalists never cared about all the kickbacks or criminal activities or all the women that Bill and Hillary mentally and physically abused as they sought to put them back in the White House in 2016. All they cared about is the "D" behind her name.

The powerful, corrupt swamp creatures in the Obama/Biden administration even used a fictional document from foreign sources, that was paid for by Hillary and the DNC, to target and illegally spy on people surrounding Trump, while they protected corrupt career criminal Hillary from prosecution. She was above the law. The swamp creatures in the media were major participants in pushing the lies about Russian collusion and protecting Hillary in order to elect her. They continued to lie for years while seeking to destroy Trump and defeat his policies. But they claim that Trump is harming democracy by contesting the election.

While the media continue to spread propaganda stories about Trump, with no evidence, they bury the stories of the corruption and kickbacks to the Biden family, including from Russia, Ukraine and China, even though they have evidence those stories are true.

They also conceal all the whistleblowers on election fraud from the public, while they lie that there is no evidence of fraud. They claim Trump is lying while they bury the truth.

They are too busy patting Biden on his back for his brilliant cabinet picks to report the Biden corruption and election fraud. Janet Yellen is widely complimented but somehow, she missed the housing and real estate bubble that caused the economic collapse in 2008.

Biden says he is going to institute economic policies that will lift everyone. Therefore, he should continue Trump's policies that brought unemployment to record lows for everyone of all races and all education levels. Trump's policies especially lifted the wages of those at the bottom after years of stagnation. Trump's policies also lowered poverty levels to record lows. Why would anyone who cared about the poor, the middle class, minorities, women and LBGTQ community want to get rid of those policies and go back to policies like Obama/Biden's, that gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years?

The media is also bending over backwards bragging about Biden's all-female communications team. These same people trashed the women on Trump's all-female communications team and certainly don't spend much time covering or complimenting all the Republican women that were elected. The only women that matter to Democrats are ones who think like they do.

The most dangerous lie and policies, that are perpetuated endlessly, are the ones about climate change. The policies of getting rid of oil will greatly harm the poor, minorities, the middle class and small businesses, all people the Democrats only pretend to care about.

Every story on climate change should read as follows:

Biden, Kerry, Obama, AOC, and others continue to claim, without any scientific evidence supporting their claims, that human activity and oil consumption cause temperatures to rise, sea levels to rise and storm activity to increase. The truth is that the scientific data shows that temperatures, sea levels and storm activity continue to fluctuate as they always have throughout history. There is zero correlation. The clear purpose of stating that the climate science is settled is for the government to control the people and to make more people dependent on government.

The media is worthless if all they do is camp aign for one party and their policies. It is no wonder that so few trust them.

Graphic credit: Pixabay public domain.