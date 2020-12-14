Newsom getting alarmed at California's growing support for a recall referendum

According to press accounts, California's Gov. Gavin Newsom is in the catbird seat.

The headline in yesterday's The Hill says it all: "Biden appointments give Newsom chance to reshape California politics."

For him, it's supposed to be great. After all, his leftist-extremist Bay Area, San Francisco, and Berkeley political machine, once reviled as impossible to replicate across the country, is now ascendant throughout the U.S.

San Francisco's House speaker Nancy Pelosi is gearing up for yet another term as the most powerful person in Congress. Berkeley-born Sen. Kamala Harris looks set for the vice presidency, after having been put there based on pressure from the California machine, which, now that it's done, leaves Newsom a Senate slot to fill. His attorney general, Xavier Becerra, is also off to Washington, leaving him another appointment of his choosing. And possibly the same with secretary of state Alex Padilla.

As for matters back home, hain't he got the power? Newsom's COVID lockdowns have pretty well put a stop to all those pesky small business–owners who run San Francisco's and Los Angeles's restaurants, bars, schools, and gyms. He's ordered them all shut down, leaving them now dependent on his government for sustenance. Oh, and he had no problem getting $3 million for himself for the federal PPP COVID loans — too bad about the rest.

Just one problem, though: California's voters want to throw him out. A new recall petition has surpassed the 750,000 halfway point in number of signatures collected and it's filling up fast. What's more, it might just make it to the finish line because a judge has extended the signature period from Nov. 17 to March 17. Hollywood celebrities are signing it. The easy-access petition includes a workable download and five spaces to sign and get your friends. It can be can be downloaded and turned in here.

According to the SFGate.com, Newsom's minions are getting nervous.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has already survived five long-shot recall attempts in his two years in office, but those close to him are reportedly worried that the current recall effort amidst frustration over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic could prove successful. Near the bottom of a Politico report on Newsom's chief of staff Ann O'Leary preparing to depart Sacramento for a potential job in the Biden administration rests this spicy nugget: "As Newsom begins his third full year in office, the governor’s team is increasingly concerned with a long-shot conservative recall that could mushroom into a major threat in 2021 if it attracts significant financial support." The report also states, "Sources close to Newsom said the governor's office has been disorganized over the past month and has not responded effectively to damaging headlines" including his French Laundry trip, controversial new stay-at-home order and delay in naming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' replacement in the United States Senate. In addition, most of the state's public schools remain closed while they are open in other deep blue states such as New York and Massachusetts, and small business owners were particularly irate over the lack of evidence presented to support certain business closures.

There's plenty of reason for him to feel that prickly feeling on the back of his neck.

One, California has ousted governors before, notably Gray Davis in 2003. His replacement, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was a complete disaster, but that was no consolation for Davis. The direct-democracy parallel government mechanisms in California, via petition, can have unforeseen effects.

Two, multiple ballot-harvested congressional districts in California flipped right back to being red in this past 2020 election. Apparently, the red wave was too hard for the vote-manipulators to overcome. Democrats, in fact, gained nothing and lost only quite a few weakly buttressed districts. Meanwhile, solid blue enclaves such as Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks saw major pro-Trump rallies and protests. There is still a hint of Reagan Country within Newsom's state.

Three, Newsom's lockdowns, in a state famous for its small business innovations, even as smarter East Coast Democrat governors know better than to get involved with that, have taken a monster toll on Newsom's popularity. This may be the single biggest factor in driving the recall petition. The lockdowns are zero-science, they take an outsized toll on some of the most beloved of California's quality of life institutions, its beloved restaurants with their world-class cuisine, its gyms, spas, and other emblems of the California lifestyle. The previous church and beach closures were also unreasonable, unsupported by science, and extremely unpopular.

Four: Newsom is little more than Joe Isuzu in his lunatic lies and claims, asking Californians to eat their meals with their masks on, putting them on and taking them off between every last bite. Compare and contrast that with his fancy unmasked indoor dinner at The French Laundry with a gaggle of medical lobbyists. Newsom in fact today has taken steps to rein those guys in, but it's too little, too late.

Five, the fact of the matter is, the state is losing population as residents who can flee flee to other states. Inflated energy prices and skyrocketing taxes, and some of the nation's worst unioned up schools, are just a few reasons. Newsom never talks about that embarrassing detail, but for every Californian who gets out, preferring the challenging weather and vast spans of Texas to the spectacular scenery and glorious climate of California, rest assured, there are thousands more who are thinking about it or who wish they could follow. That's quite a backdrop for the unpopular COVID lockdowns and the attending hypocrisy he's shown.

Yes, Newsom's gotten all he wants on the national front, having succeeded at least temporarily in exporting the California model nationwide. But there are also a few Eumenides waiting to take him down, from the very people he placed dead last in his quest for unlimited power. As a message to Joe Biden and other disgusting leftists embracing the California model, let's all hope the voters can take Newsom down.

Image credit: ABC7 video via shareable YouTube, screen shot.