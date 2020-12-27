MN legislators review thousands of deaths attributed to COVID, discover up to 40% due to other causes

There is plenty of anecdotal data about people who die in motorcycle accidents and the like with a positive COVID test being officially listed as COVID deaths. This allows those who want to scare us into submission to draconian restrictions on our liberty to misrepresent the magnitude of the threat.

Emma Colton of the Washington Examiner reports:

Two Minnesota state lawmakers are calling for an audit of death certificates that were attributed to the coronavirus, saying COVID-19 deaths could have been inflated by 40%. State Rep. Mary Franson and state Sen. Scott Jensen released a video last week revealing that after reviewing thousands of death certificates in the state, 40% did not have COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death.

Rep. Franson and Sen. Jensen (YouTube screengrab)

“I have other examples where COVID isn’t the underlying cause of death, where we have a fall. Another example is we have a freshwater drowning. We have dementia. We have a stroke and multiorgan failure,” Franson said in the video. She added that in one case, a person who was ejected from a car was “counted as a COVID death” because the virus was in his system. Franson said she and a team reviewed 2,800 “death certificate data points” and found that about 800 of them did not have the virus as the underlying cause of death. Jensen pointed out that he gained attention back in April when he criticized the Minnesota Department of Health for following federal guides on recording coronavirus deaths. “I sort of got myself in hot water way back in April when I made the comment that I was, as a physician, being encouraged to do death certificates differently with COVID-19 than with other disease entities,” Jensen said.

I am certain that Democrats do not want an audit of the national COVID death toll, but that should not constrain others from carrying out a comprehensive national study of death records, which are public documents. Funding may be an issue, but this is an urgent priority, and I would gladly donate to a fund sponsoring such an audit.

Here is the video of Rep. Franson and Sen. Jenson presenting their findings: