Maria Bartiromo drops the mother of all bombshells

Every one of us who voted for Trump believes that the only reason Biden appeared to walk away with more votes was because of massive election fraud. On Tuesday, during her morning show, Maria Bartiromo dropped what must be, in this crazy year, the mother of all bombshells. According to Bartiromo, an intel source told her that Trump won the election. It’s now up to the Supreme Court, said the source, to stop the clock from running so that the proper election result can be implemented, returning Trump to the White House.

Americans are used to losing elections. In a two-party system, after all, one side always loses. Traditionally, the losing party licks its wounds and works to do better next time.

That changed in 2016 when Democrats refused to accept that Trump had won the election. Without any vote fraud or manipulation, they ginned up a Russia collusion hoax that was long on paranoia and short on facts that showed how Russia got Americans to vote for Trump. The whole thing fell apart with the Mueller Report’s reluctant admission that there was no collusion.

In 2020, things are different: There are dozens of proofs that Democrats gamed the election.

Some of what they did was just dirty politics. For example, they used the Wuhan Flu to destroy Trump’s crown jewel: The American economy. That wasn’t fraud; it was just evil because it meant destroying the livelihoods, savings, hopes, and dreams of millions of Americans.

Democrats also relentlessly castigated Trump as a singularly evil man, right up there with Hitler. Credulous people believed this.

Democrats also accelerated their years’ long efforts to destroy election integrity. In the past, they jettisoned voter ID, implemented motor-voter registration, resisted cleaning old voter rolls, made it easier for illegal aliens to vote, and authorized ballot harvesting.

The Wu Flu allowed them to go to town with universal absentee ballots, mail-in voting, and the abolition of ballot deadlines. Indeed, some states got so excited, they forgot to have the legislature sign off on these changes, making invalid all votes that came in via these illegitimate means.

And don’t let anyone fob you off by claiming that it’s not fair to Biden voters suddenly to invalidate their votes just because their Democrat (or Georgia RINO) governments cheated. How about the counter-argument, which is that it’s not fair to Trump voters to invalidate their votes because the Biden voters’ supported cheating politicians?

Big tech and the media helped. Big tech flooded Democrat zones with money and systematically silenced conservatives, right up to Donald Trump himself. Most nefariously, tech and the media blacked out all news about Hunter Biden’s and Joe Biden’s corrupt entanglement with China.

There was also old-fashioned cheating: Phony ballots, dead voters, endlessly re-counted ballots, and voting machines that were intentionally set to alter votes. Multiple analyses revealed that, even if one accepted that the majority of the mail-in ballots counted after the physical polls closed were for Biden, those ballots still were insufficient to elect him. Bizarre spikes, fake shutdowns of counting, and mathematically impossible increases in vote counts all pointed to Venezuelan voting machines doing for Trump what they’d done for Chavez and Madura.

Evidence other than the polls also predicted with virtually 100% certainty that Trump would win. Trump massively increased his support with minorities, while Biden lost black support in the Rust Belt, Trump won the all-important cookie votes, Trump had extraordinarily long coattails while Biden had none, and Trump’s voter enthusiasm was through the roof.

Another giveaway was that Democrats only pretended to campaign. Biden hid in the basement and wouldn’t talk to the media – and Kamala hid too. They knew the fix was in, so why bother? Fox News gave the game away when it insisted that Arizona was a Biden state long before there was sufficient data to make that call.

Despite this evidence, the courts have been craven. While leftists crow that Trump and his allies keep losing in court, Trump supporters have noticed that the courts have consistently refused to look at the evidence. So far, the Supreme Court has been just as bad.

And that gets us to Maria Bartiromo’s Tuesday morning bombshell. According to Bartiromo, an intel source reports that the Supreme Court is the only thing that can stop the fraud:

Maria Bartiromo: “An intel source told me President Trump did, in fact, win the election. He says that it is up to the Supreme Court to hear suits from other cases across the country to stop the clock. This follows the high court’s refusal to hear the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.”

Trump’s been remarkably quiet. Maybe this is what he’s been waiting for.

Hat tip: The Gateway Pundit

IMAGE: Maria Bartiromo reports that intel source says Trump won. YouTube screengrab.