Making up things about Russia, ignoring China, the press is always reporting it wrong

Why would anyone believe the media now, after they loudly reported the fictional story of President Trump colluding with Russia — for years — and now they're burying the massive Russia-Ukraine-China-Kazakhstan corruption of the Biden family and others? And at the same time, they're now repeating the lie that there was no fraud in the election.

They buried the Hunter Biden laptop story by claiming that the Senate Republicans found nothing wrong. That's phony, but wait; there's more...

So what will their excuse be now for burying this story?

Just look:

The Republican led Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees published a new and lengthy report Tuesday evening further detailing national security concerns related to Hunter Biden's shady foreign dealings in China and Ukraine. "The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) and the Senate Committee on Finance undertook this investigation into potential conflicts of interest, and the involvement of the Biden family in foreign business ventures while Joe Biden was vice president, following allegations that the Obama administration's Ukraine policy could have been affected by Hunter Biden's position on the board of Burisma, and that family members may have improperly sought to benefit from their relationship with the vice president," the report states. The Committees found the relationship between the Biden family, through Hunter and former Vice President Joe Biden's brother James, is deeply connected to the Chinese Communist Party. "Hunter Biden and Devon Archer engaged in numerous financial transactions with Chinese nationals who had deep connections to the Communist Chinese government. These Chinese nationals included Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd (CEFC) and chairman of the board for its subsidiary, the China Energy Fund Committee (CE Fund). They also included Gongwen Dong, who was Ye Jianming's associate and reportedly executed transactions for his companies. Ye's connections to the Communist government are extensive and, as explained below, he has been previous affiliations with the People's Liberation Army. Based on the information received by the Committees, Ye was also financially connected to Vice President Biden's brother, James Biden. Thus, there exists a vast web of corporate connections and financial transactions between and among the Biden family and Chinese nationals," the report states. "Hunter Biden has extensive connections to Chinese businesses and Chinese foreign nationals that are linked to the Communist government. Those contacts bore financial fruit when his father was vice president and after he left office."

They know there are hundreds of whistleblowers testifying about the electoral fraud, too, but they don't care.

All they care about is putting Biden and other leftists in charge. They could not care less about the destruction of the economy that the public is being infected with, including by the non-science-based COVID lockdowns — once again, not based on "science."

They only pretend to care about the poor, the middle class, minorities, women, and small business as they cheer on the destruction.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain.