Leftists accuse Mitch McConnell of election fraud

On the leftist side of the internet, a new theory is making waves. Leftists contend that Mitch McConnell won his most recent election thanks to fraud. What’s interesting is that this theory relies upon the same indicia of fraud that Trump and his supporters are making: anomalous numbers and a corrupt computer system. The leftists don’t seem to realize that, by attacking McConnell this way, they’re conceding that these are valid grounds for challenging an election as fraudulent.

On Saturday morning, a leftist acquaintance proudly put before me an article in AlterNet entitled “BUSTED? Why the numbers behind Mitch McConnell’s re-election don’t add up.” After pointing out that McConnell was polling at 17% in 2017 and only at 39% in the lead-up to the election, only to win by 19 points compared to Amy McGrath, his Democrat opponent, the article offers this purported evidence of fraud:

An investigation of Kentucky voting results by DCReport raises significant questions about the vote tallies in McConnell's state. McConnell racked up huge vote leads in traditionally Democratic strongholds, including counties that he had never before carried.

There were wide, unexplained discrepancies between the vote counts for presidential candidates and down-ballot candidates.

Significant anomalies exist in the state's voter records. Forty percent of the state's counties carry more voters on their rolls than voting-age citizens.

Kentucky and many other states using vote tabulation machines made by Election Systems & Software all reported down-ballot race results at significant odds with pre-election polls.

According to the article, some of the counties showed very strange results indeed:

In his six previous Senate elections, Elliott and Wolfe counties had never voted for McConnell. Even up to last year, Elliott County remained reliably Democratic in non-presidential races, voting for the party's entire Democratic slate in both the 2015 and 2019 statewide elections. Yet in 2020, McConnell won 64% of the votes in Wolfe County and 66% of the votes in Elliott County. McGrath only got 21% of registered Democrats in Wolfe and 20% in Elliott.

DC Report, the author, also complains that some counties had more registered voters than people of voting age, a complaint that echoed Judicial Watch’s disdain for Kentucky’s “Dirty Voter Rolls.” The article does not, however, contend that McConnell received more votes than there are voting-age citizens in counties with dirty rolls.

You can read the whole article to see the charges leveled at McConnell. The bottom line is that DC Report claims that the numbers don’t make sense and that this proves fraud.

I have absolutely no idea whether there’s any merit to this analysis. My instinct is that the analysis is wrong and that McConnell did not cheat to win. That, though, is a post for another day and another person.

What I care about is that leftists are embracing the analysis in the first place. By doing so, they tacitly admit that all the complaints that Trump and his supporters have made regarding election outcomes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia are valid.

Thus, DC Report has effectively conceded that when the numbers are too bizarre – that is, when the vote counts do not align with any other metrics – the probability of fraud is so high that the election needs to be voided. Again, I’m not attacking McConnell’s victory; I’m only pointing to the analytical technique DC Report employed.

Trump and his supporters have proved repeatedly, in every way possible, that every one of the Biden votes that pushed Biden into an alleged victory smells foul. Those votes reflect cemetery votes, illegal alien votes, fake signature votes, underage votes, felon votes, multiple ballots from the same place votes, and votes that were created within a computer and then fleshed out by photocopied ballots delivered in the dead of night. I recommend Peter Navarro’s The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities for full information.

DC Report also points to pre-election data at odds with a McConnell victory. There’s a corollary for that too with the alleged Biden win. When it came to Trump v. Biden, the pre-election polling was rigged. but there are other metrics that weren’t rigged because leftists could not control them. These numbers – a rising economy, voter enthusiasm, bellwether counties, cookie sales, etc. – all predicted unwaveringly that Trump would win. And yet Trump didn’t win even though he should have, just as DC Report is now claiming that McGrath didn’t win but should have too.

I’d be very surprised to learn that McConnell cheated to win, and I bet he can easily prove that he didn’t cheat. Nevertheless, I’m glad to see that leftists are starting to admit the validity of all the anomalies Trump and his supporters have been complaining about since November 4.

IMAGE: Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. YouTube screengrab.