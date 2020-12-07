John Brennan on Fox News Sunday blatantly lies to Chris Wallace, who doesn’t call him out

To be honest, I didn’t watch the much-hyped interview of former CIA chief, and now CNN contributor, John Brennan by Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. I detest both men, and did not want to vomit on the TV or floor. But my thanks go out to those like Bonchie of RedState, who did the job this American (and many other former Fox News viewers) refuses to do.

Tom Elliott, the founder of Grabien, tweeted out video of the lie:

.@JohnBrennan: “The Steele dossier was not used in any way to undergird the judgments that came out of the intelligence community assessment about the Russian actions in the 2016 election." pic.twitter.com/OMV70c6u2X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 6, 2020

Julie Kelly of American Greatness tweeted out the proof of the obvious lie – the work of Catherine Herridge of CBS News:

John Brennan told (lied to) Chris Wallace that the dossier had nothing to do with ICA. No pushback from Wallace— https://t.co/uMQtZBB2yg — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 6, 2020

Bonchie’s commentary reflects my own thoughts:

There are many things not debatable in relation to the Russia investigation. One of those things is that the Steele Dossier was used to help bolster some of the claims made in Brennan’s 2017 intelligence report, a document that laid the groundwork for the targeting of Trump before the dossier became public. We have undeniable proof that it happened, that Brennan was aware of the dossier, and that, in fact, many of the most serious claims about collusion and Putin wanting Trump to win had their roots in the dossier. There was no other “evidence” of anything Brennan and his hand picked stooges said in the ICA about Trump and Russia. Chris Wallace knows all that, yet when given the opportunity to challenge Brennan, he simply passes. That’s a trend we’ve seen with Wallace while he was interviewing Nancy Pelosi in the past and while he was questioning Joe Biden during the debate. When it comes time for the Fox News anchor to be tough on a Democrat, he takes a pass nearly every single time. And to the extent that he does ask a tough question, he rarely follows up and instead pretends that he doesn’t have a strong enough grasp of the facts to press harder.

