Joe Biden wheels out former Disney CEO as potential US ambassador to China

He's not even trying to hide it.

Amid a crush of bad publicity about his own and his son's China dealings, along with recent intelligence findings about how China has co-opted and corrupted many Democrats, Joe Biden has wheeled out an old campaign donor crony who's been pleasing China for years as his potential China ambassador.

According to the Hollywood Reporter:

Bob Iger, Jeffrey Katzenberg in the Mix for Biden Ambassadorship Roles The Disney executive chairman is at the top of the president-elect's wish list for a diplomatic assignment, with the DreamWorks and Quibi mogul also in the mix. It appears that Bob Iger might have a future in public service after all. The Disney executive chairman, who once toyed with the idea of a 2020 presidential run, is at the top of President-elect Joe Biden's wish list for a key ambassador post, namely China or the U.K., sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

This is not a good look, given Hollywood's co-optations and cave-ins to the Red Chinese in the sports, entertainment, and film industries. According to National Review's Zachary Evans, Iger's done his share of kowtowing to the ChiComs:

The news comes as Disney's extensive footprint in China has drawn criticism in the U.S. In particular, the company's live-action remake of Mulan contained segments shot in Xinjiang, where the Chinese Communist Party has imprisoned over a million Uyghurs and other Muslims in concentration camps and has conducted a forced-sterilization campaign on Uyghur women. The credits to Mulan thank entities in the CCP including the party's propaganda commission in Xinjiang as well as a branch of the Xinjiang public security bureau. The latter entity has a role in operating the concentration camps, while the propaganda commission has justified the operation of the camps.

There was also this:

In October 2019, Iger declined to take a position on the pro-democracy protests then roiling Hong Kong, citing Disney's business interests. China has since applied a sweeping national security law to the formerly autonomous territory, and arrested protesters and proponents of autonomy. "To take a position [on the protests] that could harm our company in some form would be a big mistake," Iger told the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference at the time.

A real Mister Moral Courage that guy is, failing to recognize that if Disney is to prosper, it's pretty important that free markets exist somewhere. Instead of saying something for embattled Hong Kong in the face of an outrageous treaty break dating from 1997, he punted. And on Xinjiang, where some of the biggest human rights violations on the planet are taking place, he jumped right into bed with the oppressors, taking their money and fattening up both their and his bottom line.

Let's not even get into the matter President Trump was constantly derided for — the professionalism of his picks. Iger is no professional diplomat; he's a fat-cat Biden campaign contributor, being offered a "plum." China is one of those posts that actually needs a real one. Iger is not it.

Now, bear in mind, the ChiComs have already seen him bend and kowtow for them as CEO of Disney. They know him for that, and for that, they must be terribly pleased.

Iger's just the kind of guy who would be happy to be pleasing the Chinese. He did so as the chief of Disney and made a lot of money. He palled around with Joe Biden and, through the miracle of his money, made for Biden a lot of political hay.

But is this the guy who will please the Americans as their paid-for representatives? The man who will represent the United States on the world stage?

Probably not. The unpopular spectacle of wokeness came to Disney on his watch, ignoring the wishes of the public, and like professional sports, it did affect Disney's bottom line. But for sure it made him and his cronies feel virtuous, so never mind the bottom line.

Iger also had great private-sector stakes to defend in China while CEO, which is why he kept mum about China's outrageous acts. Might this kind of knowledge of business deals keep him dog-like and docile to the Chinese? You can bet the Chinese will test him on this and, after that, laugh up their sleeves.

But the ultimate bad judge of character and America's foreign policy needs is Biden himself, who's been called "wrong" on nearly every foreign policy decision, as former secretary of defense Robert Gates noted. He ought to be naming a pit bull to the top post in China, if for nothing else than to assuage the suspicions here that he's already been co-opted by the Chinese — and, maybe even more important, send a message right away to the Red Chinese that he's not to be pushed around.

He's doing the opposite. And if this nomination goes through, the American people will be the poorer.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain.